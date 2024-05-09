Dallas Cowboys Tackle Tyler Guyton Training with Duke Manyweather
The Dallas Cowboys spent the 29th pick in the draft on Tyler Guyton, an exciting offensive tackle prospect from Oklahoma. But what’s even more exciting is that Guyton is actively training with Duke Manyweather, a renowned offensive line guru and founder of O-Line Masterminds.
Duke Manyweather has become a household name among offensive linemen. His innovative coaching methods and attention to technique have elevated the play of numerous NFL stars. Manyweather’s camp, O-Line Masterminds, focuses on developing and refining offensive line skills. He emphasizes footwork, hand placement, and overall technique to create dominant linemen.
Guyton’s decision to work with Duke Manyweather speaks volumes about his commitment to improvement. Manyweather’s expertise will help Guyton refine his footwork and prepare him for the challenges of the NFL. As the Cowboys look to rebuild their offensive line, Guyton’s collaboration with Manyweather could be a game-changer.
The Cowboys have a history of drafting and developing high-ceiling offensive line prospects. With Guyton’s elite tools and Manyweather’s guidance, the future looks bright. Guyton is expected to take over the left tackle position, following in the footsteps of Tyron Smith, who became an All-Pro left tackle for Dallas. While Guyton still needs some polish, his immense potential makes him an exciting addition to the Cowboys offensive line