Cowboys vs. Bills Schedule: London International Game in 2023?

FRISCO - No team in the world draws like "America's Team,'' and the Dallas Cowboys haven't played overseas in the NFL's "International Series'' since 2014.

The 2023 schedule calls for the Buffalo Bills to play a "home game'' in London at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. And the Cowboys are on the schedule as being a "visitor'' for the Bills.

Yes, it starts to add up: The NFL might be prepping to tell Jerry Jones to get his passport ready.

There will be two games in Germany next year (with cities to be determined) and London will host three contests, with the Jacksonville Jaguars scheduled to once again play at Wembley Stadium (their home away from home), and the Tennessee Titans and the Bills serving as the home team at football-friendly Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Go through the process of elimination on the Bills' schedule (hat-tip USA Today) and you can see why "Dallas at Buffalo in London'' makes sense ...

The Bills have nine home foes in 2023. Two of those, New England and Jacksonville, are already slated to host their own international games. The Giants and Broncos are on the Buffalo schedule, but both of them played overseas last year. were just in London last year. Tampa Bay is on the schedule but they just played in Germany. The Jets and Dolphins are on the Buffalo schedule but they just played overseas in 2021.

And the Raiders are on their schedule; they most recently played overseas in 2019.

So ... It can be argued that it is simply the Cowboys' "turn.'' And in terms of a marquee matchup? Hey, at this point, "Cowboys at Bills in London'' could be a Super Bowl rematch!

