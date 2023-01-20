The Dallas Cowboys and "quote machine'' Micah Parsons are squarely focused on slaying another dragon while facing the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday.

Micah Parsons is a machine.

A "quote machine,'' that is.

The Dallas Cowboys have turned the page on their 31-14 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the NFC Wild Card meeting, which could be the last game of Tom Brady's career.

It was a game where the Cowboys, despite being the lower seed and being on the road, were expected to win in Vegas' eyes. Yet, despite the potentially historic win over Brady and the Bucs, the Cowboys are "underdogs" heading into the Divisional round versus the San Francisco 49ers.

"What everybody's saying, we hear it: 'No way the Cowboys are going to win," Micah Parsons said on Thursday, part of a lengthy, provocative "quote-machine'' session at The Star. "I think you should feed into it; you should love that stuff. When no one believes in you, that's the best feeling. I really like being the underdog.

"It's always a great story to tell."

While Parsons and the Cowboys are focused on beating the Niners, he insists they must do it their way.

"They're gonna beat my ass if I play their game," Micah said. "I'm going to play my game. I'm gonna bring my strengths and what I bring to the table."

The Cowboys know the 49ers relatively well after having their Super Bowl hopes ended a year ago by San Francisco. So yes, "revenge'' is a thing here ... and natually, Parsons is embracing that.

"I'm super excited,'' he said. "This is (the opponent) that I wanted. If this is the three-headed dragon, we need to cut one of the heads off."

The Cowboys already took one head off the "three-headed dragon," when they defeated the Buccaneers. They will look to do it again against the Niners.

Micah, would you like the last word on how you believe you'll perform on Sunday?

“The bigger the stage, the bigger the player,'' Parsons said. "Right?”

Right.

