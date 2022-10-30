'Gonna Be A Heckuva Season, Boys!' Excited Cowboys Slaughter Bears 49-29: Live Game Log

ARLINGTON - The Dallas Cowboys continued their 2022 campaign in Week 8 on Sunday at A&T& Stadium as the Chicago Bears came to town. ... and the home team got it done with a 49-29 win to go into the bye at 6-2.

"It’s going to be a helluva season, boys,'' said defensive leader DeMarcus Lawrence in the winning locker room.

So far, so good ... and chronologically, here's how the win happened on Sunday ...

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is trying to find his groove as he appears in just his second game after missing five games with a broken thumb.

Prescott struggled early as he attempted to shake off the rust against the Lions last week. But he found success in the fourth quarter going 7-for-8 with a touchdown pass as the Cowboys pulled away late for a 24-6 win.

It was another defensive performance that kept Dallas in the game, allowing just six points, and holding Detroit to under 200 yards passing and just 3-for-9 on third down.

Running back Ezekiel Elliott - who missed both full practices this week - may miss the game due to a knee injury in last week's win over Detroit.

Bears quarterback Justin Fields may have turned in his best performance as a pro in Monday night's 33-14 win over the Patriots, and has an opportunity for back-to-back road wins for the first time in his career.

"I think he's clearly playing with more confidence than I recalled last year," Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy said. "You can see he's a very gifted athlete, can make all the throws, and I think like anything finding their sweet spot of how to play him, how he fits with the perimeter players."

Live game updates will appear here after kickoff...

FIRST QUARTER: Cowboys 14, Bears 0

Dallas begins the game with the ball after the touchback. The offense started in sync for the first time in a while as the Cowboys were churning with five first downs to get the ball all the way to the Chicago seven-yard line.

Pollard is finding holes and Dak is completing passes.

TOUCHDOWN COWBOYS: Prescott runs left end for seven yards and a touchdown. The Maher extra point is good for a Cowboys 7-0 lead. The scoring drive goes 75 yards in 11 plays and took 4:42 off the clock.

The Bears take over from their own 25 after the touchback as Justin Fields leads the team onto the field for their first possession.

The Cowboys' defense holds the Bears to four plays before the Gill punt to the DAL 31, fair caught by Turpin.

Prescott finds Hendershot on first down for 11 yards, then Shultz catches a pass for eight yards.

On 2nd and 2 Prescott hit Gallup for 16 yards to the CHI 22, as the Cowboys are driving the ball with ease once again.

TOUCHDOWN COWBOYS: Prescott passes deep down the middle caught by Lamb for the touchdown. The Maher extra point is good for a 14-0 Dallas lead with 5:19 left in the first quarter. The scoring drive goes 69 yards in eight plays and took 3:12 off the clock.

Chicago starts at its own 25. Jones runs right end for 18 yards and Fields hits Pettis for another four. The Bears appear to be using a lot of misdirection early in the game.

On 2nd and 6, Fields scrambled 15 yards to the DAL 38.

Micah Parsons is on the sideline for the last two plays.

On 3rd and 4, Fields scrambled again for 14 yards to the DAL 18. Parsons is back in the game.

Montgomery runs four yards to the DAL 10 and the quarter ends.

END OF THE FIRST QUARTER

SECOND QUARTER: Cowboys 28, Bears 17

On 3rd and 2, Montgomery runs for four yards to the DAL six-yard line for a 1st and Goal.

TOUCHDOWN BEARS: Fields runs left end for three yards and a touchdown. The Santos extra point is good for a 14-7 Cowboys lead. The scoring drive went 75 yards in 12 plays and took 6:38 off the clock.

Dallas starts from its own 25, and Pollard runs for six yards on first down.

Prescott hit Gallup on the next play for 17 yards to the DAL 48. Then on 3rd and 1, Prescott was running a QB sneak and no one touched him so he ran for 25 yards to the CHI 18.

TOUCHDOWN COWBOYS: Pollard runs for 18 yards and a touchdown. The Maher extra point is good for a 21-7 Cowboys lead with 10:50 left in the half. The scoring drive goes 75 yards in six plays and took 2:51 off the clock.

The Bears take over from their own 25.

On 2nd and 9, Fields is sacked for a six-yard loss by Odighizuwa. On the next play, the Bears tried a double-pass trick play that backfired for a loss of five yards. The Dallas defense holds.

The Gill punt goes 52 yards to the DAL 33, and Turpin returns the kick 13 yards to the DAL 46 with 9:23 left in the half.

On 3rd and 8 from the DAL 48, Prescott hits Lamb for 15. yards to the CHI 37.

Two plays later, Prescott hit Lamb again for 22 yards to the CHI 15.

TOUCHDOWN COWBOYS: Prescott finds Ferguson for one yard and a touchdown. The Maher extra point is good for a 28-7 Dallas lead with 6:48 left in the half. The scoring drive goes 54 yards in eight plays and took 2:35 off the clock.

Chicago took possession from its own 25.

On 3rd and 3, the Fields pass is incomplete, but Fowler lined up offsides giving Chicago a first down by virtue of the penalty.

On 4th and 2, the Bears convert with a three-yard carry by Montgomery.

Fields finds St. Brown for six yards on 2nd and 10 then Fields scrambles for nine yards to the DAL 38 for a first down.

TWO-MINUTE WARNING

Fields throws deep to Pettis INTERCEPTED by Trevon Diggs, but it's called back for a roughing the passer play on Chauncy Golston. First down, Bears, at the DAL 17 with 45 seconds left in the half.

TOUCHDOWN BEARS: Fields finds N'Keal Harry in the end zone for the touchdown. The Santos extra point is good for a 28-14 Cowboys lead with 40 seconds remaining in the half.

Dallas takes over from its own 25.

INTERCEPTION BEARS: Prescott throws deep middle to Lamb, intercepted by Jackson at the Dal 45, and returned to the DAL 24.

Fields passes incomplete to Pettis at the goalline, then incomplete again to St. Brown.

Fields scrambles for one yard to the DAL 18 then Montgomery runs for no gain on 3rd and 4.

FIELD GOAL BEARS: Santos is good from 36 to end the half with a Cowboys lead of 28-17.

HALFTIME

THIRD QUARTER: Cowboys 42, Bears 23

Chicago starts the half with the ball and the Dallas defense holds them to a three-and-out. The Gill punt goes 62 yards to the DAL six-yard line.

Dallas can't get anything going offensively as the Bears' defense forces a punt. The Anger punt goes 59 yards to the CHI 29 and is returned nine yards to the CHI 38.

On 2nd and 9, Fields finds Mooney for 36 yards to the DAL 36, then Mooney catches another pass for six yards to the DAL 19.

Herbert runs for seven yards to the DAL 12.

TOUCHDOWN BEARS: Herbert runs up the middle for 12 yards and the touchdown. The two-point conversion attempt is no good as Fields is sacked by Lawrence. It's 28-23 Dallas, but their 21-point lead from six minutes ago is down to just five. The Bear's scoring drive goes 62 yards in five plays and took 2:19 off the clock.

The Bears have scored 16 unanswered points in the last roughly six minutes of game time.

Dallas took over from its 25 and is now struggling on the ground. But Prescott found Schultz for 30 yards to the CHI 44, then again for 14 yards to the CHI 30.

KaVontae Turpin carries an end around for 11 yards to the CHI 19, then Prescott finds Lamb for another 12 yards to the CHI seven-yard line.

TOUCHDOWN COWBOYS: Pollard runs up the middle for seven yards and a touchdown. The Maher kick is good for a 35-23 Cowboys lead with 6:51 left in the third quarter. The scoring drive goes 75 yards in seven plays and took 2:51 off the clock.

The Bears will begin their drive from their own 25.

On first down, Fields is sacked by Dante Fowler for a loss of 11 yards. Montgomery gets 10 more back on the next play to the CHI 24.

FUMBLE RECOVERY TOUCHDOWN COWBOYS: On 3rd and 16, Fields hits Montgomery for a gain of 13 yards, but Vander Esch strips the ball. It's recovered by Parsons who never gets touched by a Chicago player while he's on the ground. Parsons returns the ball 36 yards for a touchdown. The Maher kick is good for a 42-23 Cowboys lead with 5:00 left in the third quarter.

The Bears take over at the 25, then Jones runs left end for 15 yards after an offensive holding call took the ball back to the CHI 15.

On 3rd and 7, Fields found Mooney for eight yards and a first down at the DAL 36.

On 3rd and 6, Montgomery runs up the middle for a gain of 10 yards and a first down at the DAL 30.

Kearse is injured on the play.

On 1st and 20 from the DAL 40, Herbert runs up the middle for 13 yards.

END OF THE THIRD QUARTER

FOURTH QUARTER: Cowboys 49, Bears 29

Parsons has played only 65 percent of the defensive snaps today.

On 3rd and 8, Fields scrambles for 12 yards to the DAL 16.

Donovan Wilson is injured on the play.

Herbert carried six yards to the DAL 10, and Kearse is injured on the play.

TOUCHDOWN BEARS: Fields finds Kmet for 10 yards and a touchdown. The two-point conversion is no good with an incomplete pass. Dallas leads 42-29 with 13:40 left in the game. The Bears' scoring drive goes 75 yards in 13 plays and took 6:20 off the clock.

Dallas takes over from its own 21 after a 21-yard return by Turpin.

Pollard runs for 14 yards to the DAL 37 on 2nd and 8.

TOUCHDOWN COWBOYS: Pollard runs off left end for 54 yards and a touchdown. The Maher extra point is good for a 49-29 Cowboys lead with 10:35 left in the game. The scoring drive goes 79 yards in five plays and took 3:05 off the clock.

The Bears take over from their own 24, and Herbert runs up the middle for 36 yards to the DAL 40.

Injury Update: Donovan Wilson has cramps; his return is questionable.

On 2nd and 10, Fields is sacked by Lawrence for a loss of six yards. On the next play, Fields finds Pettis for 12 yards to the DAL 23.

Chicago then converts another fourth down with a six-yard run from Montgomery on 4th and 4.

Jayron Kearse gets another sack on 2nd and 9, dropping Fields for a loss of two yards.

On 3rd and 11, Fields' pass is knocked down in the backfield by Fowler, bringing up a 4th and 11 from the DAL 18.

TURNOVER ON DOWNS to COWBOYS: Fields hits Pettis for two yards on 4th and 11.

On 3rd and 7, Prescott hits Davis for eight yards to the DAL 27 for a first down with 5:03 left in the game.

On 3rd and 12, Prescott is sacked for a loss of eight yards, bringing up a fourth down.

The Anger punts 83 yards(?) into the end zone.

Trevor Semien takes over at quarterback for the Bears, and he hands the ball off to Ebner for a gain of three yards, then Ebner carries again for a loss of eight yards, tackled by Dante Fowler.

TWO-MINUTE WARNING

Gill punts 45 yards to the DAL 35.

Dallas downs the ball to run out the clock.

END OF GAME

