Alvin Kamara Trade to Eagles? Rumor Would One-Up Cowboys Again

In fairness to the Dallas Cowboys, they ID'ed a weakness and worked to fix it this week as Dallas acquired veteran defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins and a 2023 seventh-round pick in exchange for a sixth-round pick sent to the Las Vegas Raiders.

The arch-rival (and undefeated) Philadelphia Eagles answered with another blockbuster "get'' in Robert Quinn ... and now come rumors they might do it again ...

On Alvin Kamara?

After an offseason where it seemed every team in the NFC East strengthened, many were worried about the lack of “additions” made to the Cowboys’ roster as the Eagles made moves, acquiring wide receiver AJ Brown in a blockbuster trade with the Titans, along with moving up in the NFL Draft to get nose tackle Jordan Davis this offseason.

With a strengthened Eagles team and a new era beginning in New York, the Cowboys find themselves at 5-2, third in the NFC East, behind the 5-1 New York Giants, whose only loss came to the Cowboys in week three, and the 6-0 Eagles. Meaning they certainly have some catching up to do. ... especially as the Eagles make yet another move. This time they were trading a 2023 fourth-round pick for Pro Bowl defensive end Quinn, now formerly of the Chicago Bears.

In the eyes of some, the addition of Quinn effectively one-upped the Cowboys, as the best team in the NFL adds a pass-rusher to a defensive line unit that already included Fletcher Cox, Jordan Davis, Javon Hargrave, Brandon Graham, Haason Reddick, and Josh Sweat.

Philly already employs Miles Sanders, so we're not convinced that the Kamara speculation is legit; He's a $16 million running back and New Orleans would ask for the moon, we assume.

But the Eagles have certainly establish this much: If the media wants to start a rumor about a go-for-it move, Philly is a primo guess.

Long-term, Dallas will have to take care of its business on their remaining schedule and beat the Eagles in Dallas when the two meet later this season to secure a spot in the playoffs. Meanwhile, this weekend when the Chicago Bears come to AT&T Stadium, they will not have Quinn but will feature an offense that found its legs in a shocking 33-14 win on the road against the New England Patriots.

