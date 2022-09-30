Skip to main content

Jerry Jones Ends 'QB Controversy'; Cowboys vs. Commanders, Latest on 'Dak Prescott vs. Cooper Rush,' How to Watch, Odds

The Cowboys host the Commanders in the second straight NFC East matchup for both teams.
FRISCO - Give Jerry Jones credit for one thing: At least he finishes what he starts.

The Dallas Cowboys host a reeling Washington Commanders on Sunday at AT&T Stadium in a second straight NFC East matchup in as many weeks for both teams.

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott continues to recover from his broken thumb suffered in Week 1, which means an NFC East reunion with Washington signal-caller Carson Wentz will have to wait.

Also waiting - or better, gone: Jones' drummed-up "QB controversy'' between Dak and his temp-replacement Cooper Rush, who has helped Dallas win two straight.

After the owner recently announced how much he would enjoy a controversy (because of the marketing hype, but also because it would've meant Rush played well), Jones on Friday backed down, sensibly.

Jones was asked on @1053thefan if Rush's continued winning ways might cause him to keep the job, even when Dallas has a healthy Prescott (which might be the case in the next two weeks).

"No,'' Jones replied. "All it does is tell me that we're in great shape at the QB position."

The Cowboys enter the game 2-1 with wins over Cincinnati and the Giants with the lone loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 1.

Washington finds itself at 1-2, with losses to Detroit and Philadelphia and an opening day win over Jacksonville.

Last week, the Commanders were beaten down by division rival Philadelphia, in a game where Wentz was sacked nine times and hurried another 24. Washington was held to 240 total yards and just 3.2 yards per play.

WHAT: Washington Commanders (1-2) at Dallas Cowboys (2-1)

WHERE: AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas (80,000)

WHEN: Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, 12 p.m. CT

TELEVISION: FOX / FuboTV (try it free)

RADIO: KRLD-FM 105.3 The Fan

Betting via SI SportsBook

SPREAD: Dallas Cowboys -3.5 (+100), Washington Commanders +3.5 (-118)

TOTAL: 41.5 (o -110, u -110)

MONEYLINE: Cowboys -175, Commanders +145

Make sure to follow along with in-game updates as they happen with Cowboys Country.

