'Cooper Clutch'? Cowboys QB Rush Responds to Nickname; Dallas Talks Madden Ratings Bump

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Cooper Rush likely isn't your first choice in fantasy football, the Madden video games, or the Cowboy you'd most love to get an autograph from. Despite a 3-0 record as a starter, there's admittedly not a ton of sex appeal from him as a quarterback.

Indeed, consider Rush's response when asked about his locker-room nickname of "Cooper Clutch'' ...

“Whatever works for them,'' Rush said of his teammates, "and makes them happy.”

Ezekiel Elliott has gleefully pushed the idea of the nickname. Meanwhile, Cowboys defensive tackle Quinton Bohanna doesn't care what's trendy. He's riding with "Cooper Clutch" when he starts up Madden and is looking to be the spokesperson for a ratings bump for the quarterback as well.

Bohanna was mic'd up for Dallas' 23-16 win over the New York Giants on Monday and delivered some hilarious soundbites from the bench while talking about Rush and Madden.

"This his night, Cooper Clutch!" Bohanna said. "I've been on Madden lately kicking a** with Cooper Clutch, boy. Look, I put him in but that (guy) miss some throws like a (m** f**) on Madden though. They gonna update my boy's (skills). He gotta be in the 70s at least, disrespecting Cooper Clutch."

However, in Madden 23, the most recent installment of the legendary football video game, Rush isn't even ranked in the 70s. Despite getting a one-point ratings bump, he sits a 64 overall.

But after two wins where he's gone 47 of 75 passing for 514 yards, two touchdowns, and taken just three sacks, it's hard to disagree with Bohanna. Of course, no one expected Dallas quarterback Dak Prescott to get injured in Week 1 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, so maybe Rush's increase into the 70s is on the horizon.

He'll get another chance to prove EA wrong when the Cowboys welcome the Washington Commanders to AT&T Stadium on Sunday at 12 p.m. C.T.

"Cooper Clutch'' again?

“Whatever works for them, and makes them happy,'' we suppose.

