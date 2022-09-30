Skip to main content

'Cooper Clutch'? Cowboys QB Rush Responds to Nickname; Dallas Talks Madden Ratings Bump

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Cooper Rush has garnered lots of love from his teammates, but apparently EA Sports doesn't see the hype.

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Cooper Rush likely isn't your first choice in fantasy football, the Madden video games, or the Cowboy you'd most love to get an autograph from. Despite a 3-0 record as a starter, there's admittedly not a ton of sex appeal from him as a quarterback. 

Indeed, consider Rush's response when asked about his locker-room nickname of "Cooper Clutch'' ...

“Whatever works for them,'' Rush said of his teammates, "and makes them happy.” 

Ezekiel Elliott has gleefully pushed the idea of the nickname. Meanwhile, Cowboys defensive tackle Quinton Bohanna doesn't care what's trendy. He's riding with "Cooper Clutch" when he starts up Madden and is looking to be the spokesperson for a ratings bump for the quarterback as well. 

Bohanna was mic'd up for Dallas' 23-16 win over the New York Giants on Monday and delivered some hilarious soundbites from the bench while talking about Rush and Madden.

"This his night, Cooper Clutch!" Bohanna said. "I've been on Madden lately kicking a** with Cooper Clutch, boy. Look, I put him in but that (guy) miss some throws like a (m** f**) on Madden though. They gonna update my boy's (skills). He gotta be in the 70s at least, disrespecting Cooper Clutch." 

However, in Madden 23, the most recent installment of the legendary football video game, Rush isn't even ranked in the 70s. Despite getting a one-point ratings bump, he sits a 64 overall.

Scroll to Continue

No image description

Cowboys - Redskins
Play

Renewed Rivalry: Can Cowboys vs. Commanders Live Up To Storied Standard?

Ex-Cowboys' tragedy, Mavs' old-school vault, Rangers' plummeting audience and freaky radio ratings, all in this week's DFW sports notebook.

By Richie Whitt
A3F6793B-A661-4AB4-AAD2-C1A398F12DD0
Play

Gavin Escobar, Cowboys Ex TE, Dead in Apparent Rock-Climbing Accident

“It is with deep sadness that we announce the off-duty death of Long Beach Firefighter Gavin Escobar,” the department said of the Dallas Cowboys ex.

By Mike Fisher
Snip20220929_90
Play

Noah’s Arc: WR Brown Earns Cowboys Comparison to Miles Austin

Noah Brown's rise to Dallas Cowboys glory has not gone unnoticed by management, as Stephen Jones offered some high praises.

By Geoff Magliochetti

But after two wins where he's gone 47 of 75 passing for 514 yards, two touchdowns, and taken just three sacks, it's hard to disagree with Bohanna. Of course, no one expected Dallas quarterback Dak Prescott to get injured in Week 1 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, so maybe Rush's increase into the 70s is on the horizon. 

He'll get another chance to prove EA wrong when the Cowboys welcome the Washington Commanders to AT&T Stadium on Sunday at 12 p.m. C.T.

"Cooper Clutch'' again? 

“Whatever works for them, and makes them happy,'' we suppose.

You can follow Zach Dimmitt on Twitter at @ZachDimmitt7

Follow FishSports on Twitter

Follow Cowboys / Fish on Facebook

Subscribe to the Cowboys Fish Report on YouTube for constant daily Cowboys live-stream podcasts and reports!

Cowboys - Redskins
News

Renewed Rivalry: Can Cowboys vs. Commanders Live Up To Storied Standard?

By Richie Whitt
A3F6793B-A661-4AB4-AAD2-C1A398F12DD0
News

Gavin Escobar, Cowboys Ex TE, Dead in Apparent Rock-Climbing Accident

By Mike Fisher
Snip20220929_90
News

Noah’s Arc: WR Brown Earns Cowboys Comparison to Miles Austin

By Geoff Magliochetti
tank practice
News

Cowboys Practice: DeMarcus Lawrence Injury; Dalton Schultz & Jayron Kearse Returning for Washington?

By Mike Fisher
77103A24-2F94-43FE-9ACB-56AD93192485
News

Men in Black: Commanders at Cowboys Brings First-Time Uniform Change

By Mike Fisher
dak bri grip
News

Cowboys FIRST LOOK: Dak Prescott In Uniform, 'Gripping It' at Practice? NFL Tracker

By Cowboys Country Staff
Cowboys-news-Micah-Parsons_-humble-reaction-to-Lawrence-Taylor-comparisons
News

'GOAT & Lion': Cowboys' Micah Parsons Responds to Lawrence Taylor Challenge

By Mike Fisher
DeMarcus-Lawrence-lebron-1024x592
News

LeBron James Trolled by Cowboys 'Forgotten Man' DeMarcus Lawrence Over Saquon Barkley Tweet

By Logan MacDonald