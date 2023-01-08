Cowboys at Commanders: New CB Move, Connor McGovern Update, 5 Keys to Win

The Dallas Cowboys face the Washington Commanders in the last regular-season game of the year with a host of playoff scenarios still available. But how do the Cowboys secure a 13th win?

The Dallas Cowboys have everything to play for at FedEx Field on Sunday against the Washington Commanders. With several playoff scenarios still available to coach Mike McCarthy's team, a win is what matters if any are to come to fruition.

But how do the Cowboys notch just their fourth 13-win season since 1992?

In addition to shuffling to the active group today ... as the inactives landed, there are no surprises. Will Grier, Jalen Tolbert, Israel Mukuamu, Markquese Bell, Leighton Vander Esch, Tyler Biadasz and Quinton Bohanna are all inactive vs. the Commanders. As CowboysSI.com reported would be the case, cornerback Trayvon Mullen is active for first time with team.

Additionally and importantly, Connor McGovern has overcome an illness and should start at center.

How do the Cowboys win? By doing these five things:

Make Sam Howell's debut one to forget: Dallas needs to make Sam Howell's milestone achievement one to forget.

Currently averaging 3.2 sacks per game (third best in the NFL), defensive coordinator Dan Quinn's gang will be dialing up the pressure on Howell. Dallas has 49 sacks on the season (ranks third in the NFL), while Washington is seventh in sacks allowed with 45.

On Sunday, against a team with nothing to play for, it presents the once-vaunted Cowboys defense a chance to get itself back in rhythm for the playoffs. Against the Tennessee Titans last Thursday, Joshua Dobbs was under pressure for most of the night (two sacks, seven quarterback hits, and a forced fumble).

More of the same could be in store as the Cowboys view Howell, game-plan-wise, as being similar to Taylor Heinicke. That could be a shortcut to success.

Put the game away early: This has been the goal for the last month or so for Dallas. Against what is considered a lesser team, put them away early.

The longer Washington stays in the game, the more nervous the Cowboys sideline becomes. With several playoff scenarios are still available, Dak Prescott and the offense must put their foot on the throat from the outset.

Score early and put the Commanders' offense, with a first-time NFL starter, under pressure to keep pace.

In getting a decent lead, the Cowboys can then, if all goes well, rest some key players for the last quarter (depending on what's going on in Giants-at-Philly.) Easier said than done, but this presents a tune-up/rest-up spot for Dallas.

Maybe.

Maintain incredible third-down conversion rate: This is the most significant turnaround since Prescott returned. The Cowboys are one of the best teams in the league in converting third downs.

For the season, Dallas has converted 47.42 percent of its third downs (third-best in the NFL), and over the last three games, the Cowboys have converted a whopping 56.82 percent of third downs.

That means Dallas stays on the field and keeps the chains moving. Against a Washington defense resting several key starters, Prescott has the chance to keep Commanders coordinator Jack Del Rio's unit on the field for prolonged periods.

Maintain that success rate, and a 13th win is likely on the way.

Limit turnovers: The one thing that can send Dallas packing in the postseason. The Cowboys' offense has committed multiple turnovers in three of their last four games.

Dak Prescott and his interception spike is a focus, and on Sunday, it would be nice to see no turnovers committed. Prescott even said so himself earlier in the week.

The Dallas defense is taking the ball away, but the offense is giving it way just as often.

If the Cowboys harbor any hopes of a deep playoff run, the turnover rate needs to be reeled in. Against a Commanders team that will not be at full strength, it is an excellent chance to gain momentum and confidence ahead of what is likely a Wild Card playoff game against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Spread the ball around: The only critique of the second-best offense in the league, points-wise (28.8 per game), has been the reliance on CeeDee Lamb. While the receiver has stepped up and then some over the last month, heading into the postseason, better teams will try to block Lamb from all of these targets. ...

In the last three games, Lamb has had target totals of seven, 11, and 14, while others in Michael Gallup (two, seven, and four targets), Dalton Schultz (four, four, 10 targets), and Noah Brown (nine, two and four targets) and T.Y. Hilton (one and five targets) have all been in and out of the passing game.

Against Washington, Prescott has the chance to get his receivers in a groove, particularly Gallup and Hilton. ... Both of whom will be crucial come the playoffs.

