It's another pick-6 interception for Dak Prescott as the Cowboys are chasing their tail in Week 18 at Washington.

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is chasing another regular-season win Sunday at Washington followed by playoff glory.

And he's chasing Cowboys and NFL history as well.

But once again today in Washington, he and the Cowboys offense - explosive as this unit is - is also chasing something else.

It's tail.

Yes, it's another interception for Dak in the first half at the Commanders. That's a 15th for the year for him and his guys, and it's a seventh straight game with such a miscue and - gulp! - it's another pick-6?

Yup.

There are positive numbers to be had here.

On the NFL front: With 185 passing yards on Sunday, Prescott can become the third youngest quarterback to 25,000 career yards - which would match Kurt Warner and Peyton Manning, who also achieved the mark in 97 games.

Prescott has 24,815 passing yards in 96 games. ... so only Matthew Stafford (90), Dan Marino (92) and Jared Goff (97) would be up there with him.

Meanwhile, in regard to the Cowboys' record book: Dak, who is leading the highest-scoring offense in the NFL since his return from a Week 1 thumb injury (along with this offense's NFL-worst 14 interceptions) is also ready to leap over Troy Aikman, as both are now tied for second for all-time Cowboys passing TDs at 165.

No, Dak's not going to ascend to the No. 1 slot any time soon; Tony Romo is at 248. But Prescott and the Cowboys are trying to ascend in another way, by building on their 12-4 record as they launch into the playoffs.

"We've got to win," Prescott said. "The focus first and foremost is to win, play well, and build momentum. ... We've just got to go in and take care of our business."

Do that ... and the numbers and the accolades will come as well.

But the numbers need to be going north ... and not giving the ball back to the other team going south.

