    December 12, 2021
    Watch: Cowboys Gregory Gets First Career Interception, Armstrong Scores Defensive Touchdown

    Randy Gregory got his first career interception on Sunday against Washington on an incredibly athletic play
    Author:

    The Dallas Cowboys visited Landover, Maryland on Sunday to take on the Washington Football Team, a team that's chasing them for the NFC East lead.

    Dallas started the game with a field goal on the first possession of the game before stalling out on its next drive with a Landon Collins interception of Dak Prescott.

    But once again the Cowboys defense steps up and Cowboys defensive end Randy Gregory, back for his first game after missing a month with a calf injury, made one of the more athletic plays we'll see in the NFL this season.

    On a third-and-10 from the Dallas 37, Washington quarterback Taylor Heinicke attempted a pass to the left flat when Gregory, who was engaged in a block at the time, came off the block to tip the ball, then caught it and ran it back for 13 yards to complete the interception.

    The Cowboys' offense would march down the field 41 yards in just five plays, resulting in a Prescott touchdown pass to wideout Amari Cooper. After a successful two-point conversion, the Cowboys lead 11-0.

    The Cowboys' defense would come up big again on the next Washington drive with a touchdown. After a Micah Parsons sack of Heinicke that caused him to lose the ball, the Cowboys Dorance Armstrong scooped up the ball and ran 37 yards for the second defensive score in as many games.

    The Cowboys are up 18-0 as the first quarter comes to a close.

