    •
    December 12, 2021
    NFC East Wrapped Up For Cowboys?

    Dallas leads the division by three games with four to go
    If it feels like the Dallas Cowboys have won the NFC East, it’s because they basically have.

    A three-game division lead with four games to go seems like a lock. Especially if the Cowboys can string together more performances such as Sunday’s at Washington.

    The Cowboys improved to 9-4 with the 27-20 victory, dropping their longtime rivals to 6-7. The Football Team came in with designs on winning the NFC East, and a would have climbed within a game of Dallas with a win.

    Instead, it served a two-game swing in favor of the Cowboys. The two teams meet again Dec. 26 at AT&T Stadium and, depending on what happens next week, the outcome may not even matter in terms of the division race.

    Should the Cowboys win at the New York Giants next week and WFT loses at the Philadelphia Eagles, the NFC East title would belong to Dallas for the first time since 2018.

    Watch: Cowboys Gregory Gets First Career Interception, Armstrong Scores Defensive Touchdown

    Randy Gregory got his first career interception on Sunday against Washington on an incredibly athletic play

    11 minutes ago
    Play

    Satisfaction Guaranteed: Cowboys Survive WFT

    This NFC East showdown came with one obvious prediction: This was going to be a 'football war,' and not a 'war of words.'

    58 minutes ago

    If Washington stays alive past next week, the Cowboys could close the door on the division at home. The importance of clinching the division means at least a home game in the Wild Card round of the playoffs.

    Dallas still has hopes of claiming the top seed in the NFC. The Arizona Cardinals (10-2) are currently in that spot, but have a tough matchup against NFC West foe Los Angeles Rams (8-4) on Monday night.

    Bet all Cowboys’ eyes will be glued to that prime-time affair. The Cowboys also play host to Arizona on Jan. 2, so the outcome Monday night has a potentially huge impact for Dallas’ conference standing.

    Washington is still in the thick of Wild Card race despite having its four-game winning streak snapped. With only division games left – two against the Eagles, and the Cowboys and Giants – the path is there for a strong finish and at least a playoff berth.

    The Cowboys’ victory Sunday wasn’t as close as the final score indicated, but Washington put a serious scare into the visitors with two touchdowns in the fourth quarter and the ball back down a touchdown.

    While Dallas sealed the win with a fumble recovery late, perhaps the late rally is something WFT can build on before coming to Texas. Then again, it may not matter by then.

