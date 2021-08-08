Cowboys BREAKING: Amari Cooper Reveals New Injury Timetable

“I’m supposed to be getting out there pretty soon,” Cooper tells 105.3 The Fan. “A couple of weeks.”

OXNARD, Calif. - Earlier this week, Amari Cooper proclaimed himself “close to 100-percent” healthy and suggested he is about ready to move off the Dallas Cowboys PUP list. But on Saturday he tapped the brakes on rushing back as he rehabs following off-season ankle surgery.

“I’m supposed to be getting out there pretty soon,” Cooper told “K&C Masterpiece” of 105.3 The Fan. “A couple of weeks.”

Oh.

This is less likely to be a set-back but rather, another dose of “conservatism” for the four-time Pro Bowler.

What he’d said before Saturday, as he watched the Cowboys vs. Rams dual practice and guested on 105.3 The Fan: “I wouldn't say I'm quite 100 percent yet, to be completely candid. But I'm real close. I can do everything, maybe a little better, just because I've been rehabbing so hard."

But “everything” hasn’t included actually practicing, and it sounds like Cooper is now leaning toward making sure he’s right - to say the least.

Amari is often a bit dinged up, or worse. Of course, then comes Sunday. And anybody in the Cowboys family, from team executive to fan, knows what happens then: Since being traded in 2018 by the Raiders to Dallas, Cooper has 224 catches and 3,028 yards in 41 career games for the Cowboys. He's totaled 1,000 or more yards in five of his six seasons. And even last year, Cooper, managed to finish with 92 catches for 1,114 yards while his QB Dak Prescott, himself out in Week 5, was an observer.

Cooper said this “couple-of-weeks” plan is the result of “me in communication with the trainers.”

The numbers will probably be there again this year, especially due to Prescott’s healthy return and even as Cooper shares the ball with fellow receivers CeeDee Lamb and Michael Gallup.

For Amari Cooper, it will come. But it’s now likely that it will come with the NFL season-opener at Tampa as the only target that really matters.

