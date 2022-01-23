Is Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott Like Joe Burrow? Or Ryan Tannehill?

"Lol I’ma just Im happy as HELL TO have Dak Prescott as my QB and nobody in the world can tell me otherwise!'' - Micah

FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys think they know.

But they also know how the game of "Comps'' goes.

That's why immediately after Saturday's AFC playoff showdown, in which Bengals top overall pick QB Joe Burrow (348 yards) out-performed Titans journeyman QB Ryan Tannehill in a last-second 19-16 win, Dallas rookie leader Micah Parsons took to Twitter to reflect on his QB, Dak Prescott.

First, Micah wrote: "LOL, I wanna talk ... shit ... but I can't.''

And then, after a Burrow clutch throw set up Cincinnati's game-winning field goal - which came after Tannehill's third interception of the game, this one a deflected killer with 20 seconds left - Micah wrote again:





"Lol I’ma just Im happy as HELL TO have Dak Prescott as my QB and nobody in the world can tell me otherwise!''

The Cowboys see it exactly that way.

Whatever it is that is keeping the Cowboys from true Super Bowl contention - and coach Mike McCarthy obviously does not believe it's him - team owner Jerry Jones and the rest are confident it's not having Dak Prescott at quarterback.

"Yes, I do. I sure do,'' Jones said when asked on Friday if he believes Dak can lead his team to the Super Bowl. "Ben Franklin had a rule when he was down and low down and had setbacks. And he took all the positives on the left side of the page and listed them, and then all the negatives on the right.

"And if the left side was longer than the right, then he walked out with a spark in his step and a smile. If the other side was longer, then he drank all day ...''

Jerry's point: The Dak goods far outweigh the Dak bads.

The problem with the position: We're only educated-guessing here. Dak was not a premium draft pick, and for all of his positives and his accomplishments, he is 1-3 as a playoff QB.

Jones expressed belief not only in Prescott’s ability to win a Super Bowl, but also in the pieces that the Dallas front office (meaning, Jerry's wing of The Star) has put around the QB.

”The list starts with that he has shown every time he's ever gotten in a position, he's shown that he's a winner in football,'' Jones said of the six-year vet QB. "It's hard to pinpoint the skill that makes it happen. But Dak Prescott has the skill to make it happen. We've got skill players - (Ezekiel) Elliott has the skills to make it happen. We've got the offensive line talent to make it happen. We’ve just got to get it right and get it going in the right direction.”

Jones has made a $40 million APY bet that he is correct. But in the immediate moment, the only way to judge a "Super Bowl QB'' is when he goes to a Super Bowl. Burrow, in his second NFL season, is about to get closer.

Dak, like Tannehill, is about to watch it happen on TV.