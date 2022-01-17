Skip to main content

Cowboys WATCH: Cowboys' All-Pro Punter Bryan Anger Executes Trick Play on Fourth Down

Dallas got some much-needed momentum from its special teams

The Dallas Cowboys offense has been anything but elite so far during Sunday's Wild Card Game against the San Francisco 49ers.

Despite the home-field advantage, the Cowboys found themselves down 23-7 with little to show for on offense. A lack of explosive plays and penalties in all three stages continued to be a nail in the foot for the team. 

But a surprise form of offensive production came at the beginning of the fourth quarter through Cowboys' All-Pro punter Bryan Anger. Instead of booting the ball on fourth down, Anger took one step and sailed the ball to the right side of the formation and into the hands of corner back C.J. Goodwin, who picked up a 16-yard gain.

Anger is the first Dallas punter to compete a pass in a playoff game since 1983, when Danny White did it in a 40-38 loss to the Los Angeles Raiders. White was also the Cowboys' starting quarterback in that game, throwing for 240 yards and two scores. 

Anger unintentionally showed off his impressive leg in the third quarter by hitting the bottom of the AT&T Stadium's massive video board.

It was a rare site that ended up in the Cowboys' favor. The officials ruled that Anger had to redo the punt, which he pinned at the Niners' seven-yard line. 

Now at the two minute warning, Dallas is down 23-17 with the ball after an interception set up a Dak Prescott rushing score. A chance at the Divisional Round hangs in the balance. 

