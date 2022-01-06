‘Lights Out & Dynamic’: Dak Sets NFC East Goal for Cowboys at Eagles

The Dallas Cowboys scored 56 points in Week 16 against the Washington Football Team and claimed the title of the top offense in the league in yardage.

However, they didn't look like the No. 1 offense this past Sunday in NFL Week 17 against the Arizona Cardinals, losing 25-22 thanks to a late flurry.

The offense will have to adjust once again after losing Michael Gallup for the season with an ACL tear.

Dak Prescott understands the ramifications and the goals.

“Lights out and dynamic,” he said this week of what Dallas’ “best ball” looks like on offense. “I think we have showed flashes of it in different games.”

It’s true. But they are down a weapon now. Of course, Prescott and the offense has played without Gallup before, having to do so in September and October, so they're used to being without him. This means that CeeDee Lamb and Amari Cooper will both have to step up.

The dynamic receiver duo struggled Sunday, managing just 69 yards combined on six catches. That won't be enough to win in the playoffs.

Cedrick Wilson will also play a big role as he steps into the starting lineup, and Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard will have more responsibility in the ground game, but Lamb and Cooper are the two who must step up the most.

As a tandem of No. 1 receivers, they need to play like one to keep the Cowboys in the driver's seat come time for the postseason.

Said Dak, while acknowledging that it “sucks to lose Michael”: “I’ve got a ton of confidence in the guys that have to step up, as they have in the past. We didn’t have Michael for a few games early in the season and those guys played a big role stepping in, making some plays, having some big games, big-time catches and big-time situations. Just looking forward to them doing that again.”

In this episode of the "Locked On Cowboys" Podcast, hosts Marcus Mosher and Landon McCool review their All-22 notes from the Week 17 loss to the Cardinals.

They discuss why Prescott and Cooper are not connecting and the reason for the lack of big plays in recent weeks on offense. … all of which goes right along with a Dak goal for Saturday in Philly.

“Excited for this week,” he said. “Excited to finish … Having a chance to go undefeated in the division. Something I haven't had a chance to be a part of and looking forward to doing.”

Marcus and Landon deal with all that more on this episode of "Locked On Cowboys." Join us here!

