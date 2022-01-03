Skip to main content
    •
    January 3, 2022
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Cowboys BREAKING: Michael Gallup OUT For The Year After TD in Loss to Cardinals

    The Cowboys lost the game. And now they've also lost Michael Gallup.
    Author:

    The Dallas Cowboys scored 56 points last week against the Washington Football Team and claimed the title of the top offense in the league in yardage.

    However, they didn't looked like the No. 1 offense on Sunday in NFL Week 17 against the Arizona Cardinals, losing 25-22 thanks to a late flurry ....

    And now knowing they've also lost Michael Gallup.

    The Cowboys believe that Michael Gallup is out for the season with a torn ACL, team owner Jerry Jones said after the game, with an MRI pending.

    "A great player,'' said teammate DeMarcus Lawrence. "We're sure gonna miss him.''

    No image description

    gallup trainers az
    Play

    Cowboys BREAKING: Michael Gallup OUT For The Year

    The Cowboys lost the game. And now they've also lost Michael Gallup.

    just now
    micah kyler az
    Play

    Cowboys 'Psych' Plan Backfires In Shocking Home Loss to Cardinals

    As receiver CeeDee Lamb said, "You gotta go out there and do it.'' Dallas didn't do that here ... until it was too late.

    19 minutes ago
    railing hurts
    Play

    WATCH: QB Hurts in Danger as Fans Fall Over Collapsing Railing at Washington

    Following Philadelphia’s 20-16 win over Washington at FedEx Field on Sunday, part of the stadium railing collapsed,

    2 hours ago

    The Cardinals made more plays here in dropping Dallas to 11-5, including when they lined up for a punt, but eight-year veteran special teamer Chris Banjo threw a 22-yard pass to backup running back Jonathan Ward, who came up with an unbelievable catch with rookie cornerback Nahshon Wright in coverage.

    The Cowboys responded with a four-minute drive of their own where the team was aided by three defensive penalties from the Cardinals to push onto the cusp of the red zone.

    Then, Dak Prescott launched his prettiest pass of the day to Gallup, who put the Cowboys on the board with a 21-yard touchdown.

    The score did come with a price, as Gallup injured his knee. 

    Gallup, who is scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent in March, began the year with a left calf strain in Week 1. Now his season is likely over ... as the Cowboys try to trudge on without a valued playmaker.

    gallup trainers az
    gallup td hurt az
    dak throw chandler az
    dak zeke tyron az dark
    madden az
    gallup knee az
    chase diggs az
    aj diggs az
    dak madden az
    gallup hurt group az
    dak madden az 1
    kyler micah az
    micah chase az
    dak run az
    ced wilson throw az
    chase d az
    gallup td hurt az
    pollard az
    zeke dak pray az
    wilson ertz az
    zeke catch az
    micah kyler az

    gallup trainers az
    News

    Cowboys BREAKING: Michael Gallup OUT For The Year

    just now
    micah kyler az
    News

    Cowboys 'Psych' Plan Backfires In Shocking Home Loss to Cardinals

    19 minutes ago
    railing hurts
    News

    WATCH: QB Hurts in Danger as Fans Fall Over Collapsing Railing at Washington

    2 hours ago
    ab jersey
    News

    NFL BREAKING: Cowboys Foe Bucs Cut Antonio Brown After Shirt-Tossing Tantrum

    3 hours ago
    conner zeke
    News

    Cardinals at Cowboys: Is Star RB Playing? All The Inactives

    5 hours ago
    CD7CADC8-A787-40D5-89A1-544423DF2311
    News

    Dak: 'We're The Enforcer' in Cowboys vs. Cardinals

    6 hours ago
    erin jerry
    News

    Cold Cowboys: Erin Andrews Leads Cheers for Jerry Jones

    8 hours ago
    legs
    News

    From Jaylon Smith to Matt Corral: What's 'The Right Way'?

    11 hours ago