Cowboys BREAKING: Michael Gallup OUT For The Year

The Cowboys lost the game. And now they've also lost Michael Gallup.

The Dallas Cowboys scored 56 points last week against the Washington Football Team and claimed the title of the top offense in the league in yardage.

However, they didn't looked like the No. 1 offense on Sunday in NFL Week 17 against the Arizona Cardinals, losing 25-22 thanks to a late flurry ....

And now knowing they've also lost Michael Gallup.

The Cowboys believe that Michael Gallup is out for the season with a torn ACL, team owner Jerry Jones said after the game, with an MRI pending.

"A great player,'' said teammate DeMarcus Lawrence. "We're sure gonna miss him.''

The Cardinals made more plays here in dropping Dallas to 11-5, including when they lined up for a punt, but eight-year veteran special teamer Chris Banjo threw a 22-yard pass to backup running back Jonathan Ward, who came up with an unbelievable catch with rookie cornerback Nahshon Wright in coverage.

The Cowboys responded with a four-minute drive of their own where the team was aided by three defensive penalties from the Cardinals to push onto the cusp of the red zone.

Then, Dak Prescott launched his prettiest pass of the day to Gallup, who put the Cowboys on the board with a 21-yard touchdown.

The score did come with a price, as Gallup injured his knee.

Gallup, who is scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent in March, began the year with a left calf strain in Week 1. Now his season is likely over ... as the Cowboys try to trudge on without a valued playmaker.