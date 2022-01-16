Skip to main content

Cowboys Come Alive Late But Trail 49ers 16-7 at Half

Penalties in all three phases continued for coach Mike McCarthy's team

The Cowboys (12-5) came into Sunday's Wild Card matchup with the San Francisco 49ers (10-7) with an offense aiming to top its record-breaking regular season. 

But it was the Niners who led 16-7 headed into the locker room after putting up points on four of five first-half drives. Dallas didn't seem the least bit explosive in the first 20 minutes of game action. A handful of penalties in all three phases killed a few chances at early momentum until wide receiver Amari Cooper caught a 20-yard touchdown pass to give the Cowboys their first points of the game. 

San Francisco had methodically made its way to a 13-0 lead, including an opening-drive touchdown. After picking up four-straight first downs, rookie running back Elijah Mitchell walked in for six.

Dallas coach Mike McCarthy spoke during the week about his team's preparation against a offensive-minded coach like Kyle Shanahan. 

No image description

bosa sf shrug
Play

49ers DE Nick Bosa: Head Injury in Cowboys Playoff Game

“They are definitely beatable,” Bosa says specifically of Dallas’ offensive line. “There’s tape on them getting beat.”

49 seconds ago
49 seconds ago
1292286024
Play

Cowboys Come Alive Late But Trail 49ers 16-7 at Half

Penalties at all three phases continued for coach Mike McCarthy's team.

6 minutes ago
6 minutes ago
253e6aa1-2802-44d9-a2a5-6207924c313a-USATSI_11819379
Play

WATCH: Dak Prescott to Amari Cooper Gives Cowboys TD vs. 49ers

The Cowboys cut the deficit with a beautifully-thrown ball.

31 minutes ago
31 minutes ago

"We got to be really on it. We got to be really disciplined in those focal points and make sure we're triggering and not hesitating."

The Cowboys seemed to be doing the opposite of both after having just seven total yards in the first quarter.

Still, the Dallas offense will get the ball to begin the second half with a chance to build off of some second-quarter energy. 

bosa sf shrug
News

49ers DE Nick Bosa: Head Injury in Cowboys Playoff Game

49 seconds ago
1292286024
News

Cowboys Come Alive Late But Trail 49ers 16-7 at Half

6 minutes ago
253e6aa1-2802-44d9-a2a5-6207924c313a-USATSI_11819379
News

WATCH: Dak Prescott to Amari Cooper Gives Cowboys TD vs. 49ers

31 minutes ago
micah-parsons-122421-getty-ftr_18mvcawo1ks2i1kope6nbkenr5
News

WATCH: Micah Parsons Head-On Collision vs. 49ers; Is Cowboys Rookie OK?

33 minutes ago
dak brady rodgers
News

Bucs Crush Eagles; A Cowboys Win Over 49ers Means Playoff Rematch - Dallas at Tampa Bay

2 hours ago
01fpfyd7rvy34zjyc55x
News

Cowboys Trail 49ers 16-7 As 3rd Quarter Starts: Live NFL Wild Card Round Updates

2 hours ago
gregory pray
News

Cowboys vs. 49ers Inactives: Randy Gregory Injury 'Nothing to be Alarmed About'?

3 hours ago
quinn love
News

Source: Quinn Is 'Hottest Coach'; Cowboys' Jerry to 'Aggressively' Keep Him?

3 hours ago