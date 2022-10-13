Dan Quinn Leaving Cowboys? Coach Mike McCarthy's 'Excellent Asset' Focuses on 'the Now'

As it sits right now right now, the Dallas Cowboys defense is on pace to be a record-setting one. The 14.4 points per game allowed by the Dallas defense would set the franchise record. Meanwhile, Dallas currently has the NFL's third best scoring defense, seventh best defense in yards per game allowed and the second most sacks (20).

Much of the credit goes to soon-to-be-coveted Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn, who has seemed like one of the NFL's best assistant coaches for a season-and-a-half now.

Amidst the Dallas defense's historically great start to this season, Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy is singing Quinn's praise.

"He's been an excellent asset," McCarthy said. "He has a wealth of experience, he's done it for a long time, he's done it different places, he's done it in different schemes."

Quinn has a long history of success, as he served as the defensive coordinator for the Seattle Seahawks infamous "Legion of Boom." The Seahawks went to two Super Bowls, while winning one with the "Legion of Boom" and Quinn running the defense.

In both years, Seattle led the NFL in scoring defense.

After Dallas ranked seventh in the NFL in scoring defense last season, while forcing the most takeaways league-wide, Quinn was drawing head coaching interest across the league. However, the Jones family "made arrangements,'' as CowboysSI.com was first to report, to keep him happy and to keep him here.

Some critics have been slow in crediting McCarthy for the 4-1 start as Dallas preps to play at 5-0 Philly on Sunday night. No one hesitates to do so for Quinn, and maybe those critics should come around to the idea that it is McCarthy's entire staff - Quinn and all of them - who are "excellent assets.''

There will be another time and place to explore the possibility of this defensive coordinator leaving for a head coaching job in 2023. But for now? Quinn has the Dallas defense on pace to make history, with sights set on his second Lombardi Trophy and Dallas' first in over two decades.

As he told CowboysSI.com when he opted to remain in Dallas for 2022, "I want to be right where my feet are.''

