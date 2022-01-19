Giants Reportedly Request Interview with Dallas DC Dan Quinn for Head Coaching Vacancy

The Giants are reportedly interested in Dallas defensive coordinator Dan Quinn for their head coaching vacancy.

With a decision on their new general manager likely coming within the week, the New York Giants are trying to get a jump start on interviews for their next head coach.

According to Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network, the Giants have requested permission to interview Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn.

Quinn, who attended high school in Morristown, New Jersey, has quite an extensive coaching background. After seven seasons of coaching for various college programs, he broke into the NFL as the defensive coordinator and defensive line coach for the 49ers (2001–2002) before moving to defensive quality control coach (2003–2004).

Quinn, who was part of the Super Bowl XLVIII winning Seahawks team, also served as the defensive line coach for the Dolphins, Jets, and Seahawks before heading back to the college ranks to be the assistant head coach & defensive line coach for Florida (2011–2012).

He returned to the NFL as the defensive coordinator and defensive line coach for Seattle (2013–2014) before moving on to the Falcons as their head coach, a role he held from 2015–2020.

Quinn, whose Falcons team finished 46-44 (including postseason) and who made the playoffs twice during his tenure (including the Super Bowl in 2016 and the Divisional Round in 2017, reestablished his footing by rebuilding a historically bad Dallas defense that in 2020 allowed a franchise-high 473 points, turning that unit around in just one season.

The Cowboys finished with the second-best defense in average points allowed (10.2), and were second in third-down conversions allowed (34.08 percent).

Quinn has already drawn interest from around the league for head coaching jobs, including Denver and Minnesota.

Although the Giants have said that they will allow their still to be named general manager to lead the head coaching search, the organization is not waiting as the demand by teams looking for a new head coach appears to be growing around the league.

Join the Giants Country Community