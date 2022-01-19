Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsBig Blue+GamedayTRANSACTIONSFORUMSSI.comSI TIX
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Team(s)
New York Giants, Dallas Cowboys

Giants Reportedly Request Interview with Dallas DC Dan Quinn for Head Coaching Vacancy

The Giants are reportedly interested in Dallas defensive coordinator Dan Quinn for their head coaching vacancy.

With a decision on their new general manager likely coming within the week, the New York Giants are trying to get a jump start on interviews for their next head coach.

According to Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network, the Giants have requested permission to interview Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn.

Quinn, who attended high school in Morristown, New Jersey, has quite an extensive coaching background. After seven seasons of coaching for various college programs, he broke into the NFL as the defensive coordinator and defensive line coach for the 49ers (2001–2002) before moving to defensive quality control coach (2003–2004).

Quinn, who was part of the Super Bowl XLVIII winning Seahawks team, also served as the defensive line coach for the Dolphins, Jets, and Seahawks before heading back to the college ranks to be the assistant head coach & defensive line coach for Florida (2011–2012). 

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

Oct 3, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn against the Carolina Panthers at AT&T Stadium.
Play
News

Giants Reportedly Request Interview with Dallas DC Dan Quinn for Head Coaching Vacancy

The Giants are reportedly interested in Dallas defensive coordinator Dan Quinn for their head coaching vacancy.

just now
just now
Jan 10, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide offensive lineman Evan Neal (73) against the Georgia Bulldogs in the 2022 CFP college football national championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium.
Play
Draft

Dane Brugler Mocks These Three Players to Giants in Two-Round Draft Projection

Mock Draft season is in full swing, and with the Giants having three picks in the top 40, here's a look at who The Athletic's Dane Brugler likes for the Giants in his latest two-round mock draft.

5 hours ago
5 hours ago
August 19, 2017; Santa Clara, CA, USA; San Francisco 49ers vice president of player personnel Adam Peters before the game against the Denver Broncos at Levi's Stadium. The Broncos defeated the 49ers 33-14.
Play
News

Giants General Manager Search Update: Schoen, Poles, Peters Among the Finalists

The Giants search for their new general manager should be wrapping up in a matter of days.

6 hours ago
6 hours ago

He returned to the NFL as the defensive coordinator and defensive line coach for Seattle (2013–2014) before moving on to the Falcons as their head coach, a role he held from 2015–2020. 

Quinn, whose Falcons team finished 46-44 (including postseason) and who made the playoffs twice during his tenure (including the Super Bowl in 2016 and the Divisional Round in 2017, reestablished his footing by rebuilding a historically bad Dallas defense that in 2020 allowed a franchise-high 473 points, turning that unit around in just one season. 

The Cowboys finished with the second-best defense in average points allowed (10.2), and were second in third-down conversions allowed (34.08 percent).  

Quinn has already drawn interest from around the league for head coaching jobs, including Denver and Minnesota. 

Although the Giants have said that they will allow their still to be named general manager to lead the head coaching search, the organization is not waiting as the demand by teams looking for a new head coach appears to be growing around the league.  

Join the Giants Country Community

Oct 3, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn against the Carolina Panthers at AT&T Stadium.
News

Giants Reportedly Request Interview with Dallas DC Dan Quinn for Head Coaching Vacancy

just now
Jan 10, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide offensive lineman Evan Neal (73) against the Georgia Bulldogs in the 2022 CFP college football national championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium.
Draft

Dane Brugler Mocks These Three Players to Giants in Two-Round Draft Projection

5 hours ago
August 19, 2017; Santa Clara, CA, USA; San Francisco 49ers vice president of player personnel Adam Peters before the game against the Denver Broncos at Levi's Stadium. The Broncos defeated the 49ers 33-14.
News

Giants General Manager Search Update: Schoen, Poles, Peters Among the Finalists

6 hours ago
Apr 29, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; A general overall view of the 2021 NFL Shield Draft logo at First Energy Stadium.
Draft

2022 NFL Draft Prospect Profile: IOL Cole Strange, UT Chattanooga

10 hours ago
Nov 7, 2021; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Buffalo Bills helmet before the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.
News

Giants Begin Second Round of GM Interviews Starting with Joe Schoen

Jan 18, 2022
Feb 5, 2016; San Francisco, CA, USA; New York Giants co-owners Steve Tisch (left) and John Mara during a press conference at Moscone Center in advance of Super Bowl 50 between the Carolina Panthers and the Denver Broncos.
Big Blue+

New Giants General Manager Will Have a Lengthy To-Do List

Jan 18, 2022
Michigan running back Hassan Haskins takes the field for warmups before the Orange Bowl against Georgia on Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Florida.
Draft

2022 NFL Draft Prospect Profile: RB Hassan Haskins, Michigan

Jan 18, 2022
Dec 12, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; A detailed view of a New York Giants helmet at SoFi Stadium.
News

New York Giants Conclude Initial Round of Interviews with General Manager Candidates

Jan 17, 2022