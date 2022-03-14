Dallas Cowboys BREAKING: DeMarcus Lawrence Signs, $40 Million in New Contract

The latest on the Cowboys and DeMarcus Lawrence: They first talked to about taking a paycut - and Lawrence has rejected the proposal. Instead, a new deal ...

FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys put together a roster last season that many thought suitable for a Super Bowl run. At the very least, a deep playoff run was in order, including a trip to the NFC Championship Game.

In reality, we know the Cowboys fell short of expectations in 2021. And the roster may be changing for 2022, starting with some big names.

The latest on the Cowboys and DeMarcus Lawrence: They first talked to about taking a paycut - and Lawrence has rejected the proposal.

So, “pay cut” or “be cut”?

Not so fast.

Per a Friday report, “Lawrence isn’t going anywhere.”

And now? The Cowboys and Lawrence have agreed to a new $40 million deal that gives him $30 million in guarantees ... creates some 2022 cap room ... and keeps one of the best players here on the roster.

One report suggested the Cowboys' early offer to Lawrence represents a "$5 to $10 million'' reduction.

With some details still to be determined, this was cooperation and manipulation by both parties to get where the Cowboys want to go. A goodbye to both Lawrence was possible, but there was only $8 million in cap room to be gained.

Instead, a scenario we've suggested - that Dallas keep both defensive stars - is now very much in play.

The biggest cap impact could be on the defensive side of the ball, where edge rushers Lawrence and Randy Gregory could be affected. Gregory is entering free agency and should be highly-sought-after on the open market, and should command top dollar. (CowboysSI.com has reported that Gregory is Dallas' "No. 1 priority.'')

Lawrence's previous deal is for five years worth $105 million, signed back in 2019. This is a "new'' three-year deal reportedly worth $40 million total - and it cuts in half the cap commitment, from $27 million to about $14 million.

Since entering the league in 2014, Lawrence has 48.5 sacks, 100 quarterback hits, 17 forced fumbles, and 321 tackles … All while showing durability on the field. Before missing 10 games last season, Lawrence hadn't missed a game since 2016.

Follow FishSports on Twitter

Follow Cowboys / Fish on Facebook

Subscribe to the Cowboys Fish Report on YouTube for constant daily Cowboys live-stream podcasts and reports!