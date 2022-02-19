Turning 21: Where Do Cowboys Rank Their Own NFL Free Agents?

for 2022? The Cowboys' list of unrestricted free agents is loaded, too.

FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys' 2021 roster was thought by many to be "loaded.''

For 2022? The Cowboys' list of unrestricted free agents is loaded, too.

With some guidance from here inside The Star, and our own educated guesswork, we rank Dallas' 21 unrestricted guys ... head into the 2022 NFL off-season, there’s still questions around their coaching staff. Come March, there will be even more questions surrounding their roster.

21. Jeremy Sprinkle, tight end

It's not that the backup blocking tight end might not return. It's that he won't be prioritized. The Cowboys don't mind playing musical chairs with this roster spot.

20. Corey Clement, running back

Again, a guy who is a helper - especially on special teams. But there is no urgency here.

19. Maurice Canady, cornerback

Canady has fans in the scouting department. But it's rookie Kelvin Joseph turn to move up. If Dallas has to make a tough cap decision on Anthony Brown or Jourdan Lewis (both of whom are under contract), maybe Canady gets another call.

18. Noah Brown

Brown has been here for what seems like a long time, and while in 2021 he set career highs for targets, receptions and yards, he's not a pivotal guy ...

That is, pending decisions to be made on Amari Cooper (under contract) and Michael Gallup (free agent.)

17. Ty Nseckhe, tackle

Nseckhe is a pro, and Dallas loves his pass-blocking ability. But he'll be 37 next season. The Cowboys can wait this one out.

16. Jake McQuaide, long-snapper

McQuaide isn't higher on the list because it's assumed his competency, as well as his relationship with special-teams coordinator “Bones” Fassel, will make this an easy signing.

15. Brent Urban, defensive tackle

Urban gave Dallas what it bargained for on his cheap one-year deal - run defense - until his injury. At an affordable rate, he can help again.

14. Carlos Watkins, defensive tackle

Watkins will probably not be remembered as a starter on Dallas' 2021 turnaround defense, and maybe that's not fair. But his signing was about being a bridge to young guys Neville Gallimore, Osa Odighizuwa and Quinton Bohanna.

13. Malik Turner, receiver

Turner is 25, is already a special-teams helper and could be emerging as a receiver. This could be an under-the-radar keeper.

12. Connor Williams, guard

The Cowboys used a 50th-overall pick on Williams, and he's been a starter most of the time. But he became a magnet for penalties, got benched midseason, and hasn't worked out as originally planned.

Dallas is likely to let the next team pay him.

11. Leighton Vander Esch, linebacker

Vander Esch is far better than only the 11th best player among the Dallas free agents. But when the Cowboys declined his fifth-year option, it was the beginning of the turning of the page.

He may go elsewhere and not only get paid, but also star. Dallas is likely willing to take that risk while saying goodbye.

10. Damontae Kazee, safety

A "Quinn guy,'' Kazee is a fit in the Cowboys secondary. But will Dallas pick the cheaper option between him and Malik Hooker?

9. Keanu Neal, linebacker

A "Quinn guy,'' yes, but so much more. The switch from playing safety in Atlanta to being a linebacker here. The thinness at the position. His leadership in a room in transition. And yes, he was a starter, even amid the ups and downs.

Quinn will petition to bring him back.

8. Bryan Anger, punter

The veteran Anger was selected to his first Pro Bowl, having his best season under Fassel. Hopefully, they stay hooked up.

7. Dorance Armstrong, defense end

The coaching staff believes in him - not enough to give him a "big second contract'' - but enough to hope there is a way of retaining a rotational talent at a key position.

6. Malik Hooker, safety

Did the former first-round draft pick on a reclamation tour of Dallas become a star? No. But the coaches respect his playmaking history and like his football IQ.

Dallas would like to find a way to make this work as something more than a rental.

5. Dalton Schultz, tight end

Schultz has spent the last two seasons - with 141 receptions, 1423 yards and 12 touchdowns - become the player the Cowboys thought Blake Jarwin would be.

His payday is coming. And, for the Cowboys, it's probably time for Jarwin to be the player Schultz has become.

4. Cedrick Wilson, receiver

Wilson represents a Cooper/Gallup insurance policy and so much more. This was a breakout season for Wilson as he set highs in receptions (45), receiving yards (602) and touchdowns (six). Somebody is very well going to pay more than Dallas wishes to.

3. Jayron Kearse, safety

Kearse came here on a cheap one-year deal to play special teams and became a major-impact guy in coordinator Dan Quinn's defense.

He started more games with Dallas in one season than he'd started in his entire career previously, set career-highs in tackles (101), tackles for loss (nine), pass breakups (10) and interceptions (two) and now faces a decision: Is he a uniquely matched player in the Dallas system? Or should he chase a jackpot elsewhere?

2. Michael Gallup, receiver

CowboysSI.com has been told that Gallup is "a priority.'' But as he is rehabbing from his ACL surgery, much is unknown. When will he be ready? Is he now more affordable than his guessed-at $13 million APY price?

He's a keeper - with questions.

1. Randy Gregory, defensive end

The Cowboys have told CowboysSI.com that he is "the priority.'' (As opposed to Gallup being "a priority.'') In 12 games, Gregory collected six sacks, three forced fumbles and 29 pressures. In combination with Micah Parsons and DeMarcus Lawrence (who is under contract - with a contract that is under scrutiny)? That's a scary bunch on the edge.

Worst-case scenario? Dallas franchise-tags Gregory. But in any event, he's going nowhere.

The salary cap is jumping to $208 million this season, but Dallas will still be up against it - with an as-always goal of "paying our own'' - and a Cowboys Nation hope that the right decisions are made.

