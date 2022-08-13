Skip to main content

Cowboys VIDEO at Broncos: Dak Prescott & Stars Get Pregame Work

The Broncos host the Cowboys on Saturday in the first of three tune-up games for each club as the NFL regular season approaches.

DENVER - The Denver Broncos will host the Cowboys on Saturday as Dallas begins the healing process from a disappointing first-round exit of the playoffs last year at the hands of the San Francisco 49ers at AT&T Stadium.

This is a vastly different team than last year's 1-5 squad with the departures of defensive end Randy Gregory, wideouts Amari Cooper and Cedrick Wilson, and offensive tackle La'el Collins.

That means younger players will get a chance. Not just in the preseason, but most likely when the regular campaign starts.

But before their chance - almost a full three hours before kickoff? Here in Denver, Dak Prescott and the first-teamers are getting in some work, first with some cardio featuring the likes of Micah Parsons, Trevon Diggs and CeeDee Lamb ...

And then with Prescott and Lamb and others throwing routes. ...

Saturday will be the first time Dallas rookies take the field, including first-round draft pick Tyler Smith from Tulsa at offensive tackle, and Sam Williams at defensive end from Ole Miss. Rookie receiver Jalen Tolbert, from South Alabama, could have an immediate impact with the Cowboys as quarterback Dak Prescott expressed plenty of confidence in his young receivers

Prescott is not expected to play in either of the Cowboys’ first two preseason games, at Denver and at the Chargers, with the third and final preseason game against the Seahawks on Aug. 26 at AT&T Stadium serving as his - and the majority of the starters - dress rehearsal.

WHAT: Denver Broncos (0-0) vs. Dallas Cowboys (0-0)

WHEN: Saturday, Aug. 13, 8 p.m. CT

Scroll to Continue

No image description

quinn randy
Play

Cowboys 'Toxic Fans': No Randy Gregory Revenge at Broncos

The Cowboys have “a toxic fan base that believe I owe them something. LOL.” - Randy Gregory.

By Mike Fisher2 hours ago
2 hours ago
antonio brown jerry
Play

Antonio Brown Offers 'Production,' Wants to Sign with Cowboys

Antonio Brown thinks Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones should give him a call.

By Mike Fisher6 hours ago
6 hours ago
dez ridder
Play

Cowboys Ex Dez Bryant on Rookie QB: 'I Believe the Hype'

Bryant's verdict is in after watching Atlanta's preseason win against Detroit Friday.

By Zach Dimmitt6 hours ago
6 hours ago

WHERE: Empower Field at Mile High, Denver, Colorado (76,125)

TELEVISION: KTVT-TV Channel 11 / FuboTV (try it free)

RADIO: KRLD-FM 105.3 The Fan

Betting vis SI SportsBook

SPREAD: Dallas Cowboys +4.5

MONEYLINE: Cowboys +175, Broncos -175

You can follow Timm Hamm on Twitter at @IndyCarTim

Subscribe to the Dallas Cowboys Daily Blitz Podcast HERE

Follow Cowboys / Fish on Facebook

Subscribe to the Cowboys Fish Report on YouTube for constant daily Cowboys live-stream podcasts and reports!

quinn randy
News

Cowboys 'Toxic Fans': No Randy Gregory Revenge at Broncos

By Mike Fisher2 hours ago
antonio brown jerry
News

Antonio Brown Offers 'Production,' Wants to Sign with Cowboys

By Mike Fisher6 hours ago
dez ridder
News

Cowboys Ex Dez Bryant on Rookie QB: 'I Believe the Hype'

By Zach Dimmitt6 hours ago
deion-sanders-hall-fame-cheat_gpysci
News

Cowboys Ex Deion Sanders Rips Hall of Fame: 'I Need a Different Jacket'

By Daniel Flick7 hours ago
diggs micah broncos
News

Mile High History: What Does Preseason Game Mean to Cowboys, Broncos?

By Zach DimmittAug 12, 2022 4:17 PM EDT
tyron hips
News

Cowboys SCOOP: Tyron Smith 'Limping' - Injury Update

By Mike FisherAug 12, 2022 2:53 PM EDT
Cowboys - Bailey
News

Panic vs. Patience: Cowboys Again Out-Kicking Their Coverage

By Richie WhittAug 12, 2022 12:32 PM EDT
micah dak lamb
News

Cowboys Studs & Duds: Grading Dak, Micah & Lamb in Broncos Practice

By Logan MacDonaldAug 12, 2022 12:01 PM EDT