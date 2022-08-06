'Excited': Dak Prescott Scouting Report on Cowboys Young WRs

Maybe Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is expressing “excitement” and “confidence” in his unproven collection of young receivers …

Or maybe by offering glowing reports on the kids, his cleverly planting seeds of “confidence” in the group.

Which undoubtedly leads to their “excitement.”

"I just know, the young guys that we've got, the guys that we already have are going to step in and take on bigger roles,” Prescott said this weekend at training camp in Oxnard. “I continue to say ‘exciting,’ but that's what it is.''

The trade of Amari Cooper to Cleveland, the knee rehab of Michael Gallup and now the two-month absence of James Washington (foot) means the wideout room is now populated by CeeDee Lamb and a collection of “maybes.”

Prescott insists he’s unworried.

"You're never going to catch me looking at anything in my life as a step back,” he said when asked about the roster changes. “You've got an opportunity to move forward, you've got an opportunity to grow. If you don't do that, you're in trouble and you've already lost to begin with.”

Dallas hasn’t lost yet. But can the club win with third-round receiver Jalen Tolbert, UDFA rookie Dennis Houston and unproven young vets like Noah Brown, Simi Fehoko and TJ Vasher?

"A lot of young guys have stepped up. Just to say one would be cheating the other," Prescott said, not wanting to single anybody out … before mentioning Houston and Tolbert.

COO Stephen Jones has admitted the club is investigating the idea of bringing in a vet receiver. But owner Jerry Jones has said there is "no urgency'' there.

I feel like a lot of ...people don't know ... what these guys are,'' Prescott said, "what these guys can do."

It looks like they'll get a chance to prove their QB right.

