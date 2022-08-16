Rookie Review: Grading Cowboys' Tyler Smith & Others in Week 1

Preseason is the first in-game look that fans and the media get at rookies from the current year's draft. Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott, quarterback Dak Prescott and other key starters sat out the loss at Denver prior, meaning the game provided a chance for the young newcomers to show what they have to offer.

Here's how some of Dallas' key rookies performed:

Jalen Tolbert, receiver

Tolbert was targeted seven times, resulting in two catches for seven yards and no touchdowns. Overall, it was a lackluster performance for Tolbert, who had a dropped pass on a would-be fourth-down conversion in the second quarter followed by a false start two possessions later.

It's important to get these mistakes out of the way early, but he's holding himself to a higher standard.

"Just got in there too fast," Tolbert said. "That's something that I've got to work on. That's a learning experience for me. I've got make that play. Next time it comes to me, fourth down or first down, I'm going to make that play."

Sam Williams, defensive end

With defensive end Randy Gregory being signed by the Broncos earlier this offseason, Dallas needs somebody to step up across from Demarcus Lawrence on the edge. The Cowboys selected defensive end Sam Williams in the second round of this year's draft with hopes of him being that guy.

Williams managed to deliver an impressive hit on Broncos quarterback Brett Rypien as he was releasing the football on one play.

Williams was called for roughing the passer, but the Cowboys disagree with the call ... and like what Williams did overall.

Tyler Smith, left guard

The offensive line was once a staple of the Cowboys' offensive dominance. But now?

The offensive line was one of the downfalls of Dallas last season, as Prescott was sacked five times in the Cowboys wild card loss to the San Francisco 49ers. Dallas spent a first-round pick on Tyler Smith this year hoping he can revitalize the line.

Here, Smith was a bit of a mixed bag in terms of results.

At times, Smith was pancaking people in the run game and stonewalling them in pass protection.

However, Smith was also called for two penalties on the day. For someone whose biggest concern when being drafted was his penalty history in college, this isn't encouraging news.

However, as previously shown in the video of his pancake block, one of those calls was highly debated. Smith kept the whispers of penalty woes alive versus Denver, but continued to show the mauling ability he flashed in camp.

Said coach Mike McCarthy: “I thought Tyler did a lot of really good things. His mistakes were more technical, the finish component of it. I think mentally he was sound. I thought there were a lot of good snaps to learn from in his first time out there live.”

