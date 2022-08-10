DENVER - You might be ready for some (preseason) football ... but Anthony Barr, Trevon Diggs and Jayron Kearse might not be.

The Dallas Cowboys face the Denver Broncos in week 1 NFL preseason action from Empower Field at Mile High on Saturday. The 2022-23 Dallas squad looks a little different than last season, as the Cowboys try to improve on a 12-5 campaign and taking the NFC East division crown.

And Saturday might look different from when we get to September.

Kearse (back soreness) probably will not go. Barr is still on PUP. Diggs has recently missed some work due to "maintenance.''

And we know most of the first-team guys aren't playing, so. ...

Saturday will be the first time Dallas' rookies take the field, including first-round draft pick Tyler Smith (OT) from Tulsa and Sam Williams (EDGE) from Ole Miss. Wide receiver Jalen Tolbert is also a rookie who could have an immediate impact with the Cowboys as quarterback Dak Prescott expressed plenty of confidence in his young receivers.

What is the preseason plan for Prescott? Prescott is not expected to play in either of the Cowboys’ first two preseason games, at Denver and at the Chargers, with the third and final preseason game against the Seahawks on Aug. 26 at AT&T Stadium serving as his (and the first-teamers') dress rehearsal.

That goes for Ezekiel Elliott and many others.

The Broncos have not revealed their plan yet for quarterback Russell Wilson.

IMPORTANT INJURY NOTE: Former Cowboys EDGE Randy Gregory will not be lining up across from his former teammates. Gregory is still recovering from offseason shoulder surgery and is on the PUP list. He is not expected to participate in any preseason games, though the Broncos hope to have him ready for Week one.

RECORDS: Dallas Cowboys (0-0) at Denver Broncos (0-0)

ODDS: Dallas is 2.5-point underdogs to Denver.

GAME TIME: Saturday, August 13 2022 at 8 p.m. CT

LOCATION: Empower Field at Mile High (Denver, CO)

TV/RADIO: CBS, 105.3 The Fan

THE FINAL WORD: The Cowboys brought in four kickers for workouts, according to personnel boss Will McClay: the familiar Brett Maher, Cole Murphy, Matt Ammendola, J.J. Molson.

"We just want to get a look at the best available kickers right now,” said McClay said, a gentlemanly way of saying that the two players who have spent the last few months in Dallas practice uniforms and who have spent the last two weeks struggling at training camp might not be "the best available kickers right now."

And in Denver? It'll be the newly signed Maher competing for the job.