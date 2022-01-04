Cowboys Get 'Versatile' LB in New NFL Mock Draft

A Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Year could help Cowboys at a position where they have some potential free agents

The Dallas Cowboys might find themselves with another talented linebacker in 2022, if the NFL Draft Bible’s latest first-round mock draft is any indication.

Zach Patraw’s latest mock had the Cowboys taking Utah linebacker Devin Lloyd in the first round at No. 27 overall.

Patraw’s analysis hinted at something the Cowboys have always valued — versatility.

"Lloyd lines up as the middle and weakside linebacker as well as on the line of scrimmage for the Utes. He possesses great length and quick hands which he uses to avoid second-level blockers."

Lloyd (6-foot-3, 235 pounds) just wrapped up his career at Utah with a four-tackle performance in the Rose Bowl. But, he was one of the top defenders in the country. Lloyd was a three-time All-Pac 12 First Team selection, the 2021 Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Year, a two-time Bednarik Award finalist and a 2021 Consensus All-American. The Cowboys can get a good look later this year as he’s accepted an invite to the Senior Bowl.

The Cowboys have a good thing going at the position right now, part of an overall unit that defensive coordinator Dan Quinn has re-made into one of the best in the NFL. Micah Parsons, the Cowboys’ first-round pick, is playing like the favorite for defensive rookie of the year honors and pushing to consideration to be the league’s defensive most valuable player. He has 84 tackles and 13 sacks entering Saturday’s game with Philadelphia.

The Cowboys as of Monday only have three linebackers on the active roster — Parsons, Leighton Vander Esch and Luke Gifford. Another rookie, Jabril Cox, is on the injured list. Keanu Neal and Francis Bernard are on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. Neal is among a group expected back this week.

In March, the Cowboys have decisions to make, as Vander Esch and Neal are unrestricted free agents, while the Cowboys can control the rights to Gifford (restricted free agent) and Bernard (exclusive rights free agent).

Does Dallas "need'' another linebacker? Not exactly. But the Cowboys didn't "need'' Parsons, either - and look how that turned out.

