    January 1, 2022
    Coach Dan Quinn 'Top Candidate' to Leave Cowboys for Broncos?

    Dan Quinn, the highly coveted defensive coordinator of the Dallas Cowboys, is being connected to the Denver Broncos.
    FRISCO - This belongs in the "rumor'' category for a lot of reasons, most of them being the result of "connect-the-dots'' logic. But here goes:

    The "if's'' are everywhere here, however. might join them. To wit:

    *The origin of the rumor is a buyer-beware one; it's Pro Football Network "insider'' Tony Pauline who is saying that Quinn is considered in NFL circles as a “potential” candidate to become the next head coach of the Broncos.

    *The Broncos have made no decision to move on from incumbent third-year head coach Vic Fangio. They are 7-8 entering this NFL weekend and still involved in the AFC playoffs chase.

    *Conventionally, teams don't replace one defensive-minded head coach with another. Fangio, like Quinn, has a background in being a defensive coordinator. It seems more likely that Denver would lean to hiring an offensive mind - which could put Dallas' Kellen Moore on their eventual list ... if they ever pull the trigger on such a list.

    Having said all of that, what about the connect-the-dots thing? Pauline points out that Quinn "worked with (Broncos general manager) George Paton years ago in Miami, so they have a relationship ...'' 

    Additionally, Paton inherited Fangio, so like most GM's, he is likely interested in at some point bringing in "his hire.''

    Denver is the second prospective suitor connected to Quinn, as the Jacksonville Jaguars sought to interview him (along with Moore). Quinn, however, denied the request - not necessarily because of disinterest but rather because he has opted to put off all job inquiries until playoff-bound Dallas’ season concludes.

