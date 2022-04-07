LSU CB Derek Stingley: An NFL Draft Test for Cowboys 'No-Need' Approach?

Following a stellar outing at LSU's Pro Day, Derek Stingley Jr. could be a prospect in play for the Dallas Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys have said it out loud: O-line and/or receiver with the top picks in the upcoming NFL Draft.

But they've also said that if a Micah Parsons- or CeeDee Lamb-level player slides to their spot, this year at No. 24, that they'll veer away from "need'' and choose simply the best player.

Could that be a cornerback?

We don't see it that way, as Dallas thinks its already found a running mate opposite third-year cornerback Trevon Diggs in Kelvin Joseph. But in the unlikely event that LSU cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. is somehow slides? He'd be a good test case for the "non-need'' theory.

Stingley is running his way back into the conversation of this year's top defensive back prospect following Wednesday's Pro Day numbers.

Stingley had been the subject of a draft-day tumble due to the multiple injuries sustained at LSU over the past two seasons. That, however, might not matter to teams following his numbers posted inside the Tigers complex. Stingley registered an impressive 4.37 seconds on his first 40 attempt.

On the second attempt, he posted a slower but-still-promising 4.44 time. Both numbers now place him inside the top 15 times among corners at the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine.

“I say I had a good day, but I knew the whole time that I just had to come out here and treat it like a normal workout,” Stingley told NFL Network following his workout. “I’ve been doing this my whole life. There’s nothing that’s changed over the past couple of years. There’s nothing that’s changed since I was a little kid.”

Stingley also reportedly posted a vertical jump of 38.5 inches. The number would would have placed him fourth among all cornerbacks at the combine, capping a much-needed strong outing for the All-American defensive back.

Considered by multiple scouts as the top cornerback entering 2021, Stingley's final year in Baton Rouge was cut short due to injuries. He would undergo surgery to fix a torn ligament in his left foot in late September, thus limiting him to three games.

The Cowboys were among those in attendance to see the former Bayou Bengal work out for the first time in over six months. Although coordinator Dan Quinn's defense isn't in need of a bonafide No. 1 corner, could he be looking for more complements to Diggs after his breakout season in 2021.

Former NFL general manager Mike Tannenbaum certainly can see Stingley being a target for Dallas should he start to fall on April 28 in the first round. In his latest mock draft for ESPN, Tannenbaum has Dallas stopping the fall at No. 24 and selecting Stingley to fortify the secondary.

That, of course, all could change follow Stingley's pro day production. A scout told CowboysSI.com this week that with a strong showcase Wednesday, Stingley shouldn't make it past the Baltimore Ravens at No. 14.

The Houston Texans, New York Jets, New York Giants, Atlanta Falcons, and Minnesota Vikings also have needs at cornerback. The Texans would have the chance to select Stingley at No. 3, though a cornerback that high could be viewed as a reach. If Houston were to pass on Stingley, the Jets (No. 4 and No. 10), Giants (No. 5 and No. 7), Falcons (No. 8) all would be able to select Stingley inside the top 10.

The Vikings (No. 12) also could stop the fall before Houston is back on the clock at No. 13. If the Ravens were to pass on the defensive back, the Philadelphia Eagles (No. 15 and No. 18), Pittsburgh Steelers (No. 20), New England Patriots (No. 21) and Arizona Cardinals (No. 23) all could be looking for a new No. 1 corner.

Stingley's strong performance should make him the second cornerback selected behind Cincinnati's Ahmad "Sauce" Gardner. We don't see him lasting to Dallas. But if he's somehow still there at 24? We might find out just how serious the Cowboys are about their "no-need'' approach.