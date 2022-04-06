NFL Draft: LSU CB Derek Stingley Jr. Works Out for NFL Teams

The LSU Tigers held their Pro Pay Wednesday (April 6), where some of the top prospects, including Derek Stingley Jr., worked out in front of all 32 teams. There have been many questions surrounding the cornerback due to injuries that he has dealt with. He's coming off a torn ligament in his left foot that required surgery in September. The injury forced Stingley to miss the Scouting Combine and he had to wait until his Pro Day to participate in workouts.

Reports have said that Stingley is fully recovered from the lisfranc injury, but we are hearing that doctors have said that he's around the 90% range in recovery. Despite not being fully healthy, he chose to work out because he didn't want to risk waiting longer to test with every team in attendance.

Stingley measured in with a height of 6002, 188 pounds and a 74-inch wingspan. For his 40-yard-dash, teams had him timed at anywhere from 4.33 to 4.37. He registered a 38.5-inch vertical and a 10-foot-2 broad jump.

On his second attempt running the 40-yard-dash, Stingley was clocked between the 4.40 to 4.44 range.

Richard Sherman said on his podcast, "You hear talk out of LSU that Stingley is the best DB to come out of there since Patrick Peterson." With the depth of the cornerback class, testing numbers and proving he is trending positively toward being healthy will be vital for Stingley to help his draft stock. Players like Ahmad Gardner, Trent McDuffie and Andrew Booth have seen their names rise up draft boards and could be selected before Stingley. He's here to show why he should be the first cornerback selected.

*With final testing numbers and more information coming, this story will be updated.

