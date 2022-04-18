Draft Winners: Cowboys 10 Best All-Time Picks

From a TCU afterthought to a long-awaited Heisman Trophy winner, the Cowboys have hit several memorable home runs in the NFL Draft

FRISCO - In their previous 61 NFL Drafts the Dallas Cowboys have selected 758 players, highlighted by 11 future Pro Football Hall of Famers. Obviously there have also been monumental whiffs, but you don't win five Super Bowls and become America's Team by not consistently winning the draft.

Suffice to say, the Cowboys have historically been one of the most surprising teams in one of sports’ most fickle events.

Dez Bryant & Jason Witten Leighton Vander Esch & Micah Parsons Brian Fluharty/USA Today CeeDee Lamb

In ’09 they orchestrated a Dirty Dozen, flubbing all 12 picks. In ’64 they recovered from a top-pick bust to historically nab three Hall of Famers. In line with their lineage of inconsistency, the rolling five-year report card reveals a mixed bag of good (Micah Parsons in '21, CeeDee Lamb in ’20, Leighton Vander Esch in ’18 and Ezekiel Elliott/Dak Prescott in ’16) and downright putrid (Trysten Hill in ’19 and Taco Charlton in ’17).

For what it's worth, Parsons is trending toward cracking this Top 10. After the Cowboys missed on coveted cornerbacks Jaycee Horn and Patrick Surtain III, they sat patiently at No. 12 and selected a multi-position menace who became the NFL's Defensive Rookie of the Year.

This year the Cowboys pick 24th, where they've had previous success in picking franchise Top-5 rusher and four-time Pro Bowl running back Calvin Hill, three-time Super Bowl linebacker Robert Jones and Dez Bryant, who still leads the club in touchdown catches.

Given the nature of the draft in general and the impulse of owner Jerry Jones in specific, it’s almost impossible to pinpoint their upcoming pick on April 28. For what it's worth, the Cowboys need help along both lines, and Jones is publicly revealing he's willing to trade up.

Considering it’s much easier to look back with hindsight rather than ahead with foresight, my Top 10 Best All-Time time Cowboys draft picks:

BEST

10. Bob Hayes – Hall-of-Fame personnel director Gil Brandt drafted him in the 7th round in ’64 purely for his speed out of Florida A&M, and wound up with a receiver that revolutionized the forward pass and sprinted all the way to Canton.

9. Jason Witten – Third-rounder in ’03 made 11 Pro Bowls, owns franchise records for games played, receptions and receiving yards, and is destined for Hall of Fame after his Oakland detour.

8. Tony Dorsett – You better be right when you trade up to the No. 2 pick and in ’77 the Cowboys certainly were, landing the Rookie of the Year, Super Bowl champ and eventual Hall of Fame running back.

7. Larry Allen – Drafted 46th overall in ’94 out of Division II Sonoma State, he blossomed into one of the one of the most dominating offensive linemen of his era with a Super Bowl, 11 Pro Bowls and a bust in Canton.

Jerry Jones Roger Staubach & Troy Aikman Larry Allen

6. Zack Martin – It’s not merely that the offensive lineman made the Pro Bowl in each of his first six seasons since being drafted 16th overall in 2014, it’s also that he isn’t Johnny Manziel.

5. Troy Aikman – Seemingly a no-brainer, but several draftniks including ESPN’s Mel Kiper touted Tony Mandarich as No. 1 in ’89.

4. Rayfield Wright – Brandt stole another Hall of Famer from out of the blue, drafting the offensive lineman out of Georgia’s tiny Fort Valley State in the 7th round (182nd overall) in ’67.

3. Emmitt Smith – Jimmy Johnson desired Baylor linebacker James Francis in ’90, but instead drafted the NFL’s all-time leading rusher 15 spots behind another running back, Blair Thomas.

2. Larry Brown – A 12th-round afterthought (320th overall) from TCU in ’91, he won three Super Bowl rings and was MVP of Super Bowl XXX.

1. Roger Staubach – While Captain America’s four-year Navy commitment scared off most teams in ’64, Dallas gambled, waited and eventually hit the jackpot with a 10th-round pick (129th overall) that blossomed into a Hall of Fame quarterback and the franchise’s first two Super Bowl victories.