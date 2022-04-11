Skip to main content

Guarded Optimism: Will Cowboys Find Offensive Line Help in NFL Draft?

Dallas has holes on the offensive line, but is the draft deep enough to address them all?

FRISCO - In an offseason when the  Dallas Cowboys have more holes to fill than draft picks, they have been suspiciously quiet when it comes to free agency.

Dallas has lost more players than it has gained along the offensive line, and that creates a problem. Especially when you consider the underwhelming Connor McGovern is the team's only real option at left guard. 

Former Cowboys guard Connor Williams

Former Cowboys guard La'el Collins

Connor McGovern

Gone is La'el Collins, signing with the Cincinnati Bengals after being cut by the Cowboys in a salary cap move. Gone is Connor Williams, who signed with the Miami Dolphins as a free agent.

That leaves the left guard position as maybe the biggest need for Dallas to fill in the NFL Draft. Dallas picks No. 24 in the first round, but the team hasn't indicated which direction it might go. Some think the Cowboys brass might go wide receiver with its first pick, but at this point in the offseason, trying to figure out what the Cowboys will do is an impossible guessing game.

With the top two guards in the draft, Texas A&M's Kenyon Green and Boston College's Zion Johnson, likely being gone by No. 24, Dallas will have to find help deeper in the draft.

And help might be there.

If you're looking for raw talent, look no further than LSU's Ed Ingram. It's tough to judge his draft stock based on his 2018 suspension stemming from aggravated sexual assault charges that were later dismissed. He returned the next season to help LSU win a national championship.

