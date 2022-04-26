Cowboys Reveal Draft Priorities: 'No Musts'?

For a team with seemingly several glaring roster holes, the Cowboys apparently don't see any glaring roster holes.

FRISCO - Fresh off a gut-wrenching playoff loss and the departures of several starters this offseason, the Dallas Cowboys obviously aren't perfect.

But according to team vice president Stephen Jones, they think they're pretty darn close. As in, there are no gaping roster holes that desperately have to be filled in Thursday's NFL Draft.

Said Stephen at Tuesday's pre-draft press conference at The Star, "I wouldn't say we have any 'musts' left."

Cowboys Holy Trinity 2022 NFL Draft Dak Prescott

For a team that lost last January's Wild Card game to the San Francisco 49ers and has since absorbed the losses of Randy Gregory, Cedrick Wilson, La'el Collins and Connor Williams in free agency and Amari Cooper in a trade, it's a surprising bit of self-scouting. To make up for those departures from last season's team that went 12-5 and won the NFC East, the Cowboys have acquired ... James Washington.

Nothing against the former Pittsburgh Steelers receiver, but no "musts"?

The Cowboys seemingly need urgent help along the offensive line, at receiver and pass-rusher. Seemingly.

Owner Jerry Jones recently teased a potential trade up in the draft, but with Stephen indicating Tuesday the club has only "14 to 16" players with first-round grades a move down could make more sense.

Of course with Jerry, the unexpected has become predictable. But so too has draft-day success. As the wildcatter owner again promises to "think outside the box" and be "contrarians", Cowboys fans should point to recent draft history for peace of mind.

Randy Gregory Amari Cooper Mark J. Rebilas/USA Today Sports Cedrick Wilson

Since 2010 the Cowboys have drafted nine All-Pro players - Micah Parsons, Trevon Diggs, Ezekiel Elliott, Zack Martin, Travis Frederick, DeMarco Murray, Tyron Smith, Sean Lee and Dez Bryant - more than any other NFL team. The 49ers are next with seven players; five other teams have drafted six.

Long-term draft success. A division title in 2021. But ... no "musts"?