Dez Bryant: Steelers WR to Sign with Cowboys; Here's Why

Washington, a 2018 second-round draft pick after an All-America (and Biletnikoff Award-winning) college career, happens to be a Texas native.

FRISCO - "It's a Cowboys thing; you wouldn't understand.''

NFL free agency is underway and among the Dallas Cowboys' "wins and losses'' to start the offseason is the departure of two receivers, Amari Cooper (via trade to Cleveland) and Cedrick Wilson (signing with Miami).

Ol' pal Dez Bryant is here to help.

No, not as a player, though the kinda-retired Cowboys star would certainly insist he could still score NFL TDs.

No, Dez has launched his opinion into the “legal tampering period” of the NFL process with a prediction that may come with some insight.

First, the prediction: "James Washington to the Dallas Cowboys,'' Bryant wrote on Twitter. "Just know you heard it first right here. ...''

Acknowledged.

Now, why does Bryant's opinion on this subject matter? Is it because Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is secretly leaking info to his former players?

Nah.

But it might be because a former Cowboy - as in "Oklahoma State Cowboy'' - is leaking his information to another "Oklahoma State Cowboy.''

Bryant is of course a former OSU star. So is Washington, the current Pittsburgh Steelers receiver who in four NFL seasons has amassed 114 receptions for 1,629 yards and 11 touchdowns.

Oh, and the 5-11, 210-pound Washington, a 2018 second-round draft pick after an All-America (and Biletnikoff Award-winning) college career, happens to be a Texas native.

Washington’s price tag will be far easier to swallow than Cooper’s ($20 mil APY) or Wilson's ($7 mil APY), and alongside CeeDee Lamb and rehabbing/re-signing Michael Gallup could use the help.

It's an idea. Maybe Washington's. Maybe Bryant's. Maybe the Cowboys'.