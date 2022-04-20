'Football Heaven': Inside HBCU NFL Draft Prospect's Top-30 Visit to Cowboys

FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys struck gold drafting Micah Parsons 12th overall in 2021. Parsons ravaged opposing offenses and broke the franchise rookie record with 13 sacks.

The only thing missing? Dallas is short a linebacker to wreak havoc alongside Parsons.

The Cowboys are on the hunt to add another deep draft class in next week's 2022 NFL Draft.

A prospect the Cowboys could target in the later rounds is James Houston IV, an "edge" athlete with freakish versatility from Jackson State. Houston, who recently took a top-30 visit to Dallas, is considered one of the top FCS and HBCU prospects in this year’s draft class.

"It was a great experience to be in Dallas and see 'Jerry World'," said Houston in an exclusive with CowboysSi. "Talking to Mr. Jerry Jones was an amazing experience. I got to meet Emmitt Smith, have dinner with him and chop it up with him. I loved everything about it, it felt like football heaven."

In a meeting with Stephen Jones and Jerry in his office, Houston felt intertwined by a mutual connection in their football family - his college coach and Cowboys legend Deion Sanders.

After three productive seasons at Florida, Houston transferred to play for 'Coach Prime', who was dazzled by Houston's pass rushing ability. Houston moved to defensive end and it resulted in 16.5 sacks and a first-team All-SWAC selection.

Sound familiar? His adaptability prompted Sanders to make comparisons to Parsons. It's a comp that Houston does not take lightly. At 6-1 and 225 pounds, he is a big, rangy player that uses his length to his advantage. During his pro day, the "hybrid" outside linebacker/defensive end posted a time of 4.6 seconds in the 40-yard dash, performed 22 bench-press repetitions and flashed a 39-inch vertical leap.

Blitzing is a strength of Houston, and he can relate to the disruptive Parsons. Houston studies Parsons' film - dating back to his college days at Penn State.

"He blitzes so much ... I analyze versatile players in the NFL to see how teams use them and see how they use their versatility to progress as players," Houston told our Bri Amaranthus. "Parsons is a great player. He did phenomenal this year and I cannot wait to see what he's got in the next couple years."

Quickly a fan favorite, Parsons snagged a Pro Bowl invite, was named 1st-Team All-Pro by the Associated Press, and was the unanimous Defensive Rookie of the Year. Dallas is expecting Parsons, Leighton Vander Esch and Jabril Cox to take the majority of linebacker snaps this season but seek depth behind them.

Houston is expected to be a third-day NFL draft pick. Dallas owns the six selections in rounds 4-7. The Cowboys, who are tied with the San Francisco 49ers with the fourth-best odds (+750) to win the NFC Championship next season, hope to add to their much improved defense. If the Cowboys select Houston, he will become the first HBCU (Historically Black Colleges and Universities) player drafted since 2020.

"I know it's been a tough road for these HBCU guys - being able to get the credibility and acknowledgement of their body of work," Houston told Amaranthus. "Me - coming from Florida to an HBCU - showing that this is a route you can take that won't totally dismantle your whole career. I am happy to be that guy and kick those doors open."

Sanders' advice during the hectic NFL draft process? "Keep the main thing, the main thing." Regardless if it's first round or undrafted, Houston is ready for any opportunity to show his talent in the next level.

"I'm a playmaker. I'm going to be in the backfield. I'm going to be a little chirpy," Houston said. "Once I step on the football field, all the other stuff - height, weight- it goes out the window. I'm ready to make a 53-man roster and take whoever's spot I have to take."

Expect the unexpected with Dallas in the draft. Will the Cowboys be aggressive or conservative? A trade-up or a trade-down scenario is ever-present, as Jerry Jones has confirmed.

Houston certainly has the competitive appetite, versatile skillset and desire to succeed in the league. The Cowboys live and die by drafting, developing and retaining their own talent - Houston would be a project with immense upside.