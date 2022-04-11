Skip to main content

NFL Draft, ESPN 7-Round Mock - Would Dallas Cowboys Pick Tyler Linderbaum?

The Cowboys have many needs to fill in the upcoming draft and ESPN suggests they can find help on both sides of the ball

FRISCO - This offseason, the Dallas Cowboys have been conspicuously quiet at a time when most would expect them to be making moves to bolster several positions of need.

After losing more players than they've gained Dallas will have to replenish its roster through the upcoming draft. While some mock drafts have the Cowboys taking a wide receiver with their first pick at No. 24, ESPN's most recent NFL mock draft has Dallas filling a need on the offensive line:

24. Dallas Cowboys - Tyler Linderbaum, C, Iowa

tyler linderbaum iowa

Tyler Linderbaum

The Cowboys must replace guard Connor Williams and provide competition for center Tyler Biadasz. Linderbaum is a hard-nosed run-blocker who can win by cutting off angles and punishing interior defenders with physicality.

He needs to get stronger to improve his anchor as a pass protector, but he's a significant upgrade over what Dallas has at left guard now.

According to ESPN Dallas finds its help at wide receiver in the second round: 

56. Dallas Cowboys - Jalen Tolbert, WR, South Alabama

jalen-tolbert-scouting-report

Jalen Tolbert

Amari Cooper is now in Cleveland, and Michael Gallup could miss time early in the season because of his ACL injury, so the Cowboys have to think about wideout. Tolbert has a great overall skill set that translates well to the next level.

The Cowboys lost defensive end Randy Gregory to the Denver Broncos in free agency, and they added Dante Fowler, Jr. But at No. 88 Dallas could get some more help at the position:

88. Dallas Cowboys - DeAngelo Malone, DE/OLB, Western Kentucky

deangelo malone western kentucky

DeAngleo Malone

Malone is one of the most disruptive and flexible edge rushers in this class. He's a natural pass-rusher but will need to get stronger against the run. He has the potential to eventually be a Randy Gregory replacement if he can continue to add more weight to his 6-foot-3, 243-pound frame.

In the later rounds, Dallas hopes to find some depth in the secondary and at linebacker, as well as possibly finding the kicker of the future.

129. Dallas Cowboys: Markquese Bell, S, Florida A&M

155. Dallas Cowboys (via CLE): Cade Otton, TE, Washington

167. Dallas Cowboys: Terrel Bernard, LB, Baylor

176. Dallas Cowboys: Jayden Peevy, DL, Texas A&M

178. Dallas Cowboys: Luke Goedeke, OT, Central Michigan

193. Dallas Cowboys (via CLE): Cameron Dicker, K, Texas

