NFL Draft 'Sleeper' Erik Ezukanma to Cowboys? 'Dream Come True'

Ezukanma grew up just 30 minutes away from the Cowboys' AT&T Stadium with a poster of Dallas receiver Terrell Owens on his bedroom wall.

DALLAS - The Dallas Cowboys wide receiver room is going to look a lot different in 2022 after the trade of Amari Cooper and loss of Cedrick Wilson this offseason. The Cowboys are on the hunt to add another deep draft class in next week's 2022 NFL Draft and receiver is a position of need.

A prospect the Cowboys could target is Erik Ezukanma, a receiver with stellar size/speed combo who led Texas Tech's high-flying offense in receiving in all three seasons. A team captain, the big target shines particularly in the red zone and fighting for yards after the catch.

The Fort Worth-native was the first Tech receiver to be named first-team All-Big 12 since Michael Crabtree in 2008. A matchup nightmare for Big-12 defenses, Ezukanma averaged 24.8 yards per catch for Tech thanks in part to his elusiveness in space and physical run after the catch.

Ezukanma grew up just 30 minutes away from the Cowboys' AT&T Stadium with a poster of Dallas receiver Terrell Owens hanging on his bedroom wall.

"T.O. was a dog. The way he played ball was kind of how I play ball today," Ezukanma told our Bri Amaranthus in an exclusive interview. "A big bodied guy who went up to make catches and also was able to get yard after the catch.

"Getting draft by the Cowboys would be a dream come true."

© Michael C. Johnson-USA TODAY Sports Erik Ezukanma vs. Texas © Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports Erik Ezukanma at NFL Draft Combine © Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports Erik Ezukanma at NFL Draft Combine

Ezukanma was invited by the Cowboys to work out at 'Dallas Day' at the Star in Frisco, and had some great conversations with offensive coaches. The 6-3, 220-pound receiver is projected to be a mid-round selection. Dallas has nine picks in 2022: seven in rounds 3-6.

As NFL analysts search for "sleepers" in this year's drafts, Ezukanma could be considered as a player who has flown under the radar due to a low-production end of season. The Red Raider had 13 catches for 322 yards and a touchdown in his first two games but was unable to maintain that pace after starting quarterback Tyler Shough suffered a season-ending injury in the fourth game.

"Oh ya definitely I feel like a 'sleeper'," Ezukanma told Amaranthus. "The circumstances of being at Tech, with the coaching and quarterback changes, kind of derailed my development as a player and receiver. Getting into the right franchise will help me build and reach my full potential."

Ahead of the draft, Ezukanma worked out with former Red Raider and current Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes in an experience that "meant everything" to Ezukanma. The two players did not play at Tech together but Mahomes gave the draft hopeful some advice about the league.

"Work hard and be a sponge," Mahomes told Ezukanma. "Be a guy that is on time to meetings. Don't think you've made it once you get drafted because it's just only starting."

© Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports Patrick Mahomes © Michael C. Johnson-USA TODAY Sports Erik Ezukanma © Michael C. Johnson-USA TODAY Sports Patrick Mahomes

Dallas has confidence galore in Ceedee Lamb and Michael Gallup this season but will look to add depth. There is a potential new No. 19 receiver in San Francisco 49ers receiver Deebo Samuel, who "liked" the idea of wearing the star on his helmet.

The Cowboys, who are tied with the 49ers with the fourth-best odds (+750) to win the NFC Championship next season, hope to add another great target for quarterback Dak Prescott.

Expect the unexpected with Dallas in the draft. Will the Cowboys be aggressive or conservative? A trade-up or a trade-down scenario is ever-present, as Jerry Jones has confirmed.

Ezukanma certainly has the sticky hands, body control and desire to succeed in the league. The Cowboys live and die by drafting, developing and retaining their own talent - Ezukanma could be a prospect with immense upside.