Skip to main content

Guarded Optimism: Stephen Jones Dreams of Drafting Cowboys Clone

Dallas needs a guard, but is there another Zack Martin in next week's NFL Draft?

FRISCO - It's no secret the Dallas Cowboys need offensive line help in next week's NFL Draft. Specifically, they covet a plug-and-play guard.

But former All-Pro center Travis Frederick isn't walking through the door at The Star. Connor Williams is off to Miami; La'el Collins to Cincinnati. Connor McGovern is consistently underwhelming.

Jerry Jones has teased about trading up from Dallas' 24th overall pick. But to grab who?

jess-haynie_doug-free-lael-collins-offensive-line-ronald-leary-travis-frederick-tyron-smith-zack-martin

Tyron Smith

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - OCTOBER 03: Terence Steele #78, Zack Martin #70, and Tyron Smith #77 of the Dallas Cowboys lead the team on to the field before the game against the Carolina Panthers at AT&T Stadium on October 03, 2021 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images)

Help wanted

zack-martin clutch

Zack Martin

Boston College's Zion Johnson and Texas A&M's Kenyon Green are top prospects that could be available at 24, and various mock drafts have one or the other going to Dallas. Problem is, the draft is heavy with receiving talent and the Cowboys also would like to reinforce a position dinged by the departures of Amari Cooper and Cedrick Wilson.

If only there was a perfect solution. A no-brainer pick.

Scroll to Continue

No image description

3D9F7C71-E822-487D-8EFE-27CEB2965026
Play

‘Wow!’ Jimmy Johnson, Emmitt Smith Celebrate Special Cowboys Date

Smith was a centerpiece of a three-time Super Bowl champion and a key member of a roster many historians think is the best ever assembled.

By Mike Fisher50 minutes ago
50 minutes ago
earl-thomas-jason-garrett
Play

Earl Thomas, Former Cowboys Trade Target, Seeks NFL Comeback

By Mike Fisher1 hour ago
1 hour ago
Cowboys - Ravens3
Play

Can Dallas Cowboys Defeat All of Their On- And Off-Field Demons?

Late-night drama, stubborn Super Bowl sights, a 50-year drought and a new philanthropic dating app, all in this week's DFW sports notebook.

By Richie Whitt3 hours ago
3 hours ago

Vice president Stephen Jones says that player indeed exists.

"If you find me another Zack Martin ... I take that all day long," Stephen said this week on 105.3 The Fan. "Zack is capable of playing tackle if we needed him to. There’s no doubt in my mind he could move in and play center if we needed him to. Now, he’s one of the premier guards playing right guard. You really don’t want to sacrifice knowing what you have there as a dominant player in the NFL in Zack Martin. But if you were to draw one up, I just say go look at Zack Martin.”

zack zeke clutch

Zack & Zeke

Stephen Jones

Stephen Jones

Zion Johnson

Zion Johnson

Without Martin's clone available, the Cowboys should nonetheless draft an offensive lineman over a receiver with their top pick. Simply because dependable, durable guards are much harder to find than talented receivers.

The Cowboys have discovered receivers from Drew Pearson to Miles Austin as undrafted free agents and landed Wilson with a sixth-round pick. To acquire Martin and his seven All-Pro seasons, they had to fend off the impulse to draft Johnny Manziel with the 16th pick in 2014.

3D9F7C71-E822-487D-8EFE-27CEB2965026
News

‘Wow!’ Jimmy Johnson, Emmitt Smith Celebrate Special Cowboys Date

By Mike Fisher50 minutes ago
earl-thomas-jason-garrett
News

Earl Thomas, Former Cowboys Trade Target, Seeks NFL Comeback

By Mike Fisher1 hour ago
Cowboys - Ravens3
News

Can Dallas Cowboys Defeat All of Their On- And Off-Field Demons?

By Richie Whitt3 hours ago
romo tv
News

Why is Social Media Celebrating Cowboys-Ex Tony Romo?

By Zach Dimmitt18 hours ago
Buccaneers-Cowboys-Mike-Evans-Tom-Brady-Dak-Prescott-Ezekiel-Elliott
News

Cowboys New NFL Schedule Has Release Date

By Mike Fisher19 hours ago
kyler cow td
News

Kyler Murray Trade to Cowboys? (Or Anywhere?) ‘Zero Chance,’ Say Cardinals

By Mike Fisher19 hours ago
prescott senior bowl
News

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott Inducted Into (Senior Bowl) Hall of Fame

By Zach Dimmitt21 hours ago
Cowboys - EJ Perry
News

Cowboys Eyeing Secret Weapon 'Dual-Threat' QB in Draft?

By Richie Whitt22 hours ago