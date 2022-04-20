Cowboys Comeback: OL Help From Surprise Unretirement?

Unfortunately for Dallas, former Pro Bowl center Travis Frederick is content in Wisconsin

FRISCO - Tom Brady did it recently. Jason Witten, too. Also Malcolm Butler.

Shoot, even Michael Jordan, Muhammad Ali, Roger Clemens, Bjorn Borg and Mario Lemieux couldn't help themselves from giving it another go.

The Dallas Cowboys are desperate for help along the offensive line entering this NFL Draft but wouldn't a shocking-but-welcomed solution be ... Travis Frederick unretiring?

getty Cowboys Offensive Line Zack Martin Travis Frederick

For years Cowboys fans smugly held the belief that their team had the best offensive line in the NFL. But the days of injury-riddled, 31-year-old Tyron Smith starting 17 games are likely over. La'el Collins was cut, and skedaddled to the Cincinnati Bengals. Connor Williams is now a Miami Dolphin. Zack Martin remains the anchor of the group, but he's also on the downside of 30.

If the Cowboys lined up for a game this week their starting line would be Smith and Terence Steele at tackles, Martin and Connor McGovern at guards and Tyler Biadasz, who last season was constantly shoved into Dak Prescott's lap, at center. We're not sure how good that line could be, but safe to say it is no longer "the best" in the NFL.

But what if it re-added Frederick?

Dallas' No. 1 overall draft pick in 2013, Frederick made five Pro Bowls and two All-Pro teams at center until he was forced into premature retirement after the 2019 season by Guillain–Barré syndrome.

Just 31, Frederick was back in DFW this week and hanging out with Prescott, Martin, Biadasz and Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott.

A reunion? A comeback?

Tyron & Zack Travis the tease Draft prospect Kenyon Green

"I’m really at peace with where I am," Frederick told the Dallas Morning News. "I’m really excited to be at home with the family.”

Frederick, who Tuesday night co-hosted a fundraising event with Biadasz for the Blocking Hunger Foundation, moved back to his native Wisconsin where his new career isn't playing games, but rather gaming as the co-founder and CTO of Demiplane.

Said Frederick, "I really enjoy the challenge of something new.”

With no God-send of a Frederick un-retirement, the Cowboys need to fuel their annual Super Bowl aspirations by improving the offensive line next week.