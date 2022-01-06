Skip to main content
Cowboys Make ‘Clear’ Final Decision on Micah Parsons: Change Plan for Eagles?

Said McCarthy: “Micah will not play in the game. That’s clear. He will not make the trip to Philadelphia.”

FRISCO - Coach Mike McCarthy would like to keep his original plan for Saturday at the Eagles in place - “to play to win.”

But COVID isn’t necessarily agreeing with him.

McCarthy on Wednesday morning announced the expected regarding Micah Parsons.

As fellow starters Tyron Smith and Anthony Brown just moved to the COVID list on Thursday, the team goals became a little less clear … and a Micah goal becomes undoable.

With the addition of the 17th game in the NFL this season, many long-time records have the potential to be broken. Parsons, for example, had the all-time rookie sack record in his sights.

Through 16 games, Parsons had recorded 13 sacks, 1.5 shy of Tennessee Titans defensive end Jevon Kearse's record set back in 1999.

However, Parsons joining the COVID list Wednesday ends that dream. And the organization’s wish to win in Week 18 as a launching pad to the NFL playoffs?

“A number of (other) guys are sick” and COVID or not, will miss Thursday’s practice. So, the 11-5 team’s change of plan?

Said coach McCarthy: “I hope not. That would be the goal. We had a plan at the beginning of the week on how we wanted to play this game.”


