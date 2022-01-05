Micah’s COVID ‘Apology’ to Cowboys Fans: ‘I’m More Hungry!’

“I (am) saddened by the news,” Micah writes. “I feel like I let my team down and Dallas Cowboys nation! I’ll be back …”

FRISCO - Micah Parsons did not likely do anything wrong here.

Yet …

“I (am) saddened by the news,” the Dallas Cowboys rookie star wrote on social media Wednesday afternoon. “I feel like I let my team down and Dallas cowboys nation! I’ll be back better than ever!! I’m only going to be more hungry! See you soon #lion🦁

Parsons, Dallas sensational young “lionbacker,” is in the news for an unfortunate reason.

The club announced late Wednesday morning that the Cowboys rookie sensation Parsons has landed in COVID protocols.

Head coach Mike McCarthy earlier on Wednesday initially said there were not any updates to the team's COVID list, and it was true at the moment. But the team announced Parsons’ addition to the list about an hour after McCarthy’s press conference here in Frisco at The Star.

The official note from the team:

“Following the conclusion of Coach McCarthy’s press conference, LB Micah Parsons entered into the COVID-19 protocol and will not be participating in practice today.''

He could also of course miss Saturday night's regular-season finale game at the Philadelphia Eagles.

Parsons is a Pro Bowl starter and has the inside track on winning NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year. In leading 11-5 Dallas, the Penn State product and first-round pick also has 13 sacks on the season, and is 1.5 sacks behind former Titans and Eagles defensive end Jevon Kearse for the NFL rookie record.

"I take complete pride,'' Micah said this week, "in being the most versatile player in the NFL.''

Parsons is now the third Cowboys linebacker to enter COVID-19 protocol in recent days, but starter Keanu Neal is now back.

And soon, so will Parsons - promising a heightened hunger.

