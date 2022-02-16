Skip to main content

How Far Did Cowboys Flop in Power Rankings?

Now that the last of the confetti during the 2021-22 NFL season has fallen, Sports Illustrated has ranked each team's past season.

FRISCO - The 2021-22 NFL season was full of excitement, surprises and drama. After 285 games this season, the Los Angeles Rams are Super Bowl LVI champions, beating the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20 with 112.3 million people viewing. 

The other 31 NFL teams watched on - some in early stages of rebuilds, several with hot seats and all with aspirations to take the next championship crown.

The Dallas Cowboys won the NFC East Division and made the NFL playoffs for the first time since 2018. However, Dallas' 12-5 run came to an abrupt end at the hands of the San Francisco 49ers in the Wild Card Round. Now Dallas' focus shifts to Glendale, Arizona and Super Bowl LVII. 

Before diving into the offseason ... 

Now that the last of the confetti during the 2021-22 NFL season has fallen, Sports Illustrated has ranked each team's past season. In the last edition of Power Rankings, the Cowboys land at No. 8

The heat will be turned up on Mike McCarthy in Dallas after a first-round playoff exit (and with Sean Payton moving from the sideline to the studio), but when isn’t there pressure and attention on this team?

Looking back, is the No. 8 rank too low?

No image description

USATSI_17517219_168388359_lowres
Play

How Far Did Cowboys Flop in Power Rankings?

Now that the last of the confetti during the 2021-22 NFL season has fallen, Sports Illustrated has ranked each team's past season.

56 seconds ago
56 seconds ago
cee par
Play

NFL Draft Order: Lamb? Micah? Can Cowboys Strike Gold For 3rd Straight Year?

The Dallas Cowboys have had back-to-back successful draft classes since 2020, but can the franchise sustain the luck for a third consecutive year?

14 hours ago
14 hours ago
dak jerry money
Play

'Cap Hell'? Dak Prescott & How 'Go-For-It' Cowboys Can Create $88 Million of Room

Is a "Reckless Jerry'' approach something the Dallas Cowboys can do in order to build a better roster inside of the 2022 NFL salary cap of $208 million? Absolutely.

15 hours ago
15 hours ago
staff kup
mcc dak super
dak staff

With quarterback Dak Prescott back under center (after a gruesome ankle injury in 2020), Dallas was first in total yards per game (407) and second in passing yards per game (282.4). Cornerback Trevon Diggs led the NFL with 11 interceptions. Rookie Micah Parsons terrified opponents and earned NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year Award. 

The Cowboys totaled six players on the NFC Pro Bowl team and would have been a seventh had Prescott not turned down a replacement invite.

However, an inconsistent offensive attack and penalty problem kept the team from achieving their ultimate goal; a Super Bowl ring. The fizzle and flop at the end of the season caused many to feel disappointed (including Deion Sanders, who says they "choked".)

“We were expecting to go so much further,” Prescott said in a visit on “The Rich Eisen Show.” “This team was one that, we had everything. We thought we were headed in the right direction and doing everything we needed to do.''

USATSI_17384821_168388359_lowres
USATSI_17475318_168388359_lowres

Looking ahead, do the Cowboys impressive collection of stars has championship mettle? The Cowboys appear to have everything on paper to contend again in 2022. Once again expectations are high; Dallas has the fourth-best odds (+1200) to win Super Bowl LVII. 

It has been 26 years since the Cowboys have made it to the Super Bowl, but maybe this season will end the drought. 

USATSI_17517219_168388359_lowres
News

How Far Did Cowboys Flop in Power Rankings?

56 seconds ago
cee par
News

NFL Draft Order: Lamb? Micah? Can Cowboys Strike Gold For 3rd Straight Year?

14 hours ago
dak jerry money
News

'Cap Hell'? Dak Prescott & How 'Go-For-It' Cowboys Can Create $88 Million of Room

15 hours ago
gregory gallup
News

Randy Gregory, Michael Gallup, Cowboys & NFL Free Agency: Keys to Signings

16 hours ago
wentz dak
News

Cowboys Foe Carson Wentz Out With Colts, Longhorns QB Sam Ehlinger In?

20 hours ago
gallup ro
News

Source: Cowboys 'Priority' is Signing WR Michael Gallup, Who Wants Contract 'I Deserve'

23 hours ago
micah wings
News

Cowboys WATCH: Is Micah Parsons 'Perfect'? His 1 Big Improvement - & Dallas 'Next Super Bowl' Prediction

Feb 14, 2022
USATSI_16885526
News

NFL Mock: Cowboys Draft Aggies Standout to Beef Up O-Line

Feb 14, 2022