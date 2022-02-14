'We Had Everything': Dak Prescott's Sad Epitaph on Non-Super Cowboys

The Cowboys must continue to strive for “having everything” in 2022. ... with no need for a gravestone.

FRISCO - “We had everything.”

That is the epitaph on the gravestone of the Dallas Cowboys’ 2021 season from none other than QB Dak Prescott.

And while he uttered this haunting phrase at the end of Super Bowl Week and before The Big Game 23-20 win by the Los Angeles Rams over the Cincinnati Bengals, inside the Cowboys locker room you can bet the words now ring even more true.

Because on paper and in theory, the Cowboys roster is as capable as the Rams and Bengals rosters.

Of course, there is only one way to prove that. And so the words are also hollow.

“We were expecting to go so much further,” Dak said in a visit on “The Rich Eisen Show.” “This team was one that, we had everything. We thought we were headed in the right direction and doing everything we needed to do.''

After their triumphant 12-5 regular season, they were wrong.

How can they get it right in 2022?

Prescott said the “brotherhood” is in place.

“Our messaging, our brotherhood and our locker room,” he said of his view of Dallas’ strengths. “I’ve never been a part of a team where on offense and defense, it was the same. You would have thought a defensive end was in the same position group as a receiver, just from how close and the camaraderie of the group.''

Prescott clearly believes in the coaching staff, led by Mike McCarthy.

“Coach McCarthy has done a great job with the culture of this team,” Dak said. “I credit coach for just investing so much into that, just the timing and the planning and everything we do and our scheduling to make sure we’re as close-knit of a team as we need to be.”

And good health would be nice. Prescott, like everybody else at The Star, continues to be bothered by the season-ending wild card playoff loss to the San Francisco 49ers, an upset failure that he says pops into his head frequently throughout the day. Dallas was “healthy” for that game … but maybe the significance of the strained calf Prescott sustained at the end of Dallas’ thrilling Week 6 win at New England should not be downplayed.

Dallas' impressive 5-1 start saw this team playing at a level that it rarely reached in the second half of the year.

Explained Dak: “I went through a period of time during the season where I just didn’t play my best ball.”

If it is really that explainable, then maybe it’s that fixable. Which means the Cowboys can continue to strive for “having everything” in 2022. ... with no need for a gravestone.

Follow FishSports on Twitter

Follow Cowboys / Fish on Facebook

Subscribe to the Cowboys Fish Report on YouTube for constant daily Cowboys live-stream podcasts and reports!