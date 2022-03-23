“Things are not done. Free agency isn’t done,” Prescott says. “The draft is not done. A lot of the roster is to come.''

FRISCO - While at at a charity and promotional event this week, Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott heard a kid yell out, “Dak, we’re winning the Super Bowl his year!”



Prescott's response is going viral.

Maybe Cowboys fans are excited by the "promise.'' Or maybe Cowboys fans realize that Prescott, like generations of Cowboys players (and owner) before him talk up "Super Bowl'' almost by rote.

Prescott had an emphatic response to this claim, responding, “Damn right.”

Dak, who underwent surgery in February on his left (non-throwing) shoulder, issued his first comments about the procedure with a promising update on his recovery.

"It's great, I can do everything with it," Prescott said during a promotional and charitable appearance at a Walk-On's restaurant in Las Colinas. "I'm fine."

Prescott, who completed 68.8 percent of his passes for 4,449 yards and 37 touchdowns against 10 interceptions, led the Cowboys to a 12-5 record before the team suffered an upset loss to the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Wild Card Round.

Now comes the reload. And Prescott is optimistic about it. On the subject of CeeDee Lamb replacing the traded Amari Cooper as the No. 1 receiver?

Cooper was traded in a salary dump, and that might be the most notable change. Is CeeDee Lamb is now set to be the WR1?

“Yeah, there is no doubt he is,” Prescott said of Lamb's readiness. “You look at a guy like CeeDee and what he’s done in his first two years, and it’s exciting just to know it’s only the beginning, and he hasn’t even scratched the surface.''

And on the offseason building process, with all of its starts and stops?

“Things are not done. Free agency isn’t done,” Prescott said. “The draft is not done. A lot of the roster is to come. I handle the things that I can control. Handle the guys that are in the locker room, making sure we are growing and starting our brotherhood and our culture. Just progressing to get where we want to be.”

And where they want to be is the Super Bowl. Damn right.