NFL Power Rankings: Are Cowboys Free Agency Losers?

There are major Dallas holes to be filled to compete with the Los Angeles Rams and Tampa Bay Buccaneers for the NFC title.

FRISCO - The NFL landscape was drastically altered in March with a flurry of blockbuster transactions on the trade and free agency market. A number of the league' s top talent, like Russell Wilson, Davante Adams and Tyreek Hill, found new teams and grabbed headlines.

The Dallas Cowboys are no stranger to headlines, but have not been one of the active teams. Dallas has mostly focused on re-signing its own players. The Cowboys also lost key pieces from last year's NFC East title team, losing defensive end Randy Gregory and offensive lineman La'el Collins along with the trade of wideout Amari Cooper.

There are major Dallas holes to be filled to compete with the Los Angeles Rams and Tampa Bay Buccaneers for the NFC title.

Wagner and Quinn

Where do the Cowboys stack up in Sports Illustrated's Post-Free Agency NFL Power Rankings? After the first wave of free agency moves, Dallas is outside of the Top 10 at No. 11.

The Cowboys’ biggest score of the offseason was somehow holding onto Dan Quinn, who reenergized their defense and saved what was a quickly spiraling Mike McCarthy tenure. Most of the big news in Dallas this offseason surrounds departures. La’el Collins is gone. Gregory is gone. Connor Williams is gone. Amari Cooper is gone. While some core players have returned on short-term deals, they are no longer a part of Dallas’s core. The Cowboys have to figure out exactly what that core looks like now. They are still a betting favorite to win the NFC East but lack the air of sustainability they once had.

Retaining Quinn is a huge boost for the Cowboys. Dallas did manage to re-sign a few of its own, namely safeties Jayron Kearse and Malik Hooker, and punter Bryan Anger. It also added former No. 3 overall pick Dante Fowler, Jr. to help at defensive end and James Washington has come aboard at receiver.

Tyron Smith and former Cowboys tackle La'el Collins Former Cowboys tackle La'el Collins Tyron Smith

Has the gap between Dallas and Philadelphia narrowed? The Cowboys are still favorites (-115) to win the NFC East Division in 2022, but what should they address to be able to repeat as divisional champions?

Dallas' offensive line took a major hit with the release of Collins, and Connor Williams' departure in free agency. The Cowboys own the No. 24 pick in the upcoming NFL Draft and the they are hinting at taking an offensive lineman high in the draft.

Help is coming for Dallas. But it didn't arrive in free agency.

Said owner Jerry Jones of his team's apparent lack of action: "I’ll accept criticism when the time comes for not knowing what we’re doing.”