Michael Gallup Injury Update: How Much of Cowboys Season Will WR Miss?

The timetable for Michael Gallup's return is pushed back even more

FRISCO - Michael Gallup is still a Cowboy. And a rich one at that. After signing his five-year, $62.5 million contract, Gallup is no doubt excited to get back on the field and earn his money.

When will that be?

It may be farther away than we think. And farther away than was indicated as recently as two weeks ago. Gallup met with reporters in early March to discuss his contract and his impending return from injury.

Originally speculation was high that he should be ready for a camp return … we’ve tried to tap the brakes on that. Be ready for the season opener in September? Gallup all but refused to comment on his return with any specifics.

The soon-to-be fifth-year Colorado State product said at that time he hopes to be available to start in Week 1. That's drastically different from a July return. Or an August return.

And now?

“Optimistically, I expect him to give us a question mark around the first game,” team owner Jerry Jones said this week at the annual league meetings in Florida.

Could that question mark turn into multiple games missed at the start of the season?

“You don’t want to miss games, but you can’t put a timetable on it,” the 26-year-old Gallup said two weeks ago. “You want to play as soon as you’re able, but you’ve got to make sure you’re right before you go out there.”

Jones doesn't want to rush his return, though.

“I see a conversation that’s a conservatively, ‘We’d like to have a couple more games to get him out there,’ Jerry said from Palm Beach. “And then I can see the aggressive side being, ‘He’s sure looking good out there, feels good and says he’s ready to go.'”

Dallas recently signed former Oklahoma State Cowboys and Pittsburgh Steelers receiver James Washington to add some depth. And the Cowboys are talking openly about drafting a wideout to help CeeDee Lamb and company.

It appears now as though those guys will get to show their stuff sooner rather than later ... because Michael Gallup is going to be later.