Skip to main content

Cowboys to Hall of Fame? Everson Walls, Chuck Howley Advance as Candidates

A number of Cowboys are among 54 seniors, coaches and contributors named as semifinalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame's Class of 2023.

FRISCO - Dallas Cowboys cornerback Everson Walls and linebacker Chuck Howley, as well as the late Dan Reeves and franchise founder Clint Murchison Jr., are among 54 seniors, coaches and contributors named as semifinalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame's Class of 2023.

Super Bowl-winning coaches Mike Shanahan, who led the Denver Broncos to consecutive Super Bowl titles, and Mike Holmgren, who won with the Green Bay Packers, are joined by 27 other coaches and contributors, a list that includes New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft, longtime Raiders CEO Amy Trask, and three more men with Cowboys connections: Bucko Kilroy, a former player who worked in scouting in the 1960s; John Wooten, who worked in Cowboys scouting from 1975 to 1991 after an All-Pro career as a Cleveland Browns lineman; and the late Dan Reeves, a Super Bowl coach in Denver following a career as a player/coach in Dallas under Tom Landry.

The list of 25 former players includes four-time Pro Bowl quarterback Ken Anderson; do-it-all running back Roger Craig; return specialist Billy "White Shoes" Johnson; five-time Pro Bowl CB Lester Hayes.

The respective selection committees will vote to send 12 seniors and 12 coach/contributors to the finalists' stage. The results will be announced on July 27.

The full list of eligible players: Ken Anderson, Maxie Baughan, Mark Clayton, Roger Craig, LaVern Dilweg, Randy Gradishar, Lester Hayes, Chris Hinton, Chuck Howley, Cecil Isbell, Joe Jacoby, Billie “White Shoes” Johnson, Mike Kenn, Joe Klecko, Bob Kuechenberg, George Kunz, Jim Marshall, Clay Matthews Jr., Eddie Meador, Stanley Morgan, Tommy Nobis, Ken Riley, Sterling Sharpe, Otis Taylor and Everson Walls.

Scroll to Continue

No image description

micah parsons
Play

Micah Parsons is HOW Fast? WATCH Cowboys LB Speed Race

Micah is getting where he wants to do - and getting there fast.

By Mike Fisher1 hour ago
1 hour ago
ARLINGTON, TEXAS - OCTOBER 03: Terence Steele #78, Zack Martin #70, and Tyron Smith #77 of the Dallas Cowboys lead the team on to the field before the game against the Carolina Panthers at AT&T Stadium on October 03, 2021 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images)
Play

Looking Forward: Cowboys Game-by-Game Predictions - And Final Record

The Dallas Cowboys finished with a 12-5 record during the 2021-2022 NFL season, but fell to the San Francisco 49ers 23-17 in the wild-card round of the NFL playoffs.

By Logan MacDonald2 hours ago
2 hours ago
Cowboys - Von Miller
Play

Cowboys Courtship: Wait, Dallas Was How Close to Signing Von Miller?!

New York conflicts, Mavs' promising No. 3, Cowboys' teaser, future-over-present for Rangers and a pricey weekend in Las Vegas, all in this week's DFW sports notebook.

By Richie Whitt3 hours ago
3 hours ago

The full list of eligible contributors: K.S. “Bud” Adams Jr., Roone Arledge, C.O. Brocato, Don Coryell, Otho Davis, Ralph Hay, Mike Holmgren, Frank “Bucko” Kilroy, Eddie Kotal, Robert Kraft, Rich McKay, John McVay, Art Modell, Clint Murchison Jr., Buddy Parker, Carl Peterson, Dan Reeves, Lee Remmel, Art Rooney Jr., Marty Schottenheimer, Jerry Seeman, Mike Shanahan, Clark Shaughnessy, Seymour Siwoff, Amy Trask, Jim Tunney, Jack Vainisi, Lloyd Wells and John Wooten.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Dallas Cowboys? Subscribe to the Daily Cowboys SI Newsletter with Mike Fisher now!

Follow FishSports on Twitter

Follow Cowboys / Fish on Facebook

Subscribe to the Cowboys Fish Report on YouTube for constant daily Cowboys live-stream podcasts and reports!

micah parsons
News

Micah Parsons is HOW Fast? WATCH Cowboys LB Speed Race

By Mike Fisher1 hour ago
ARLINGTON, TEXAS - OCTOBER 03: Terence Steele #78, Zack Martin #70, and Tyron Smith #77 of the Dallas Cowboys lead the team on to the field before the game against the Carolina Panthers at AT&T Stadium on October 03, 2021 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images)
News

Looking Forward: Cowboys Game-by-Game Predictions - And Final Record

By Logan MacDonald2 hours ago
Cowboys - Von Miller
News

Cowboys Courtship: Wait, Dallas Was How Close to Signing Von Miller?!

By Richie Whitt3 hours ago
A8093CF7-5DA3-4C5F-A909-16CBBF95438B
News

Cowboys Critique: Little Aaiden Diggs Rips RB Ezekiel Elliott

By Connor Zimmerlee3 hours ago
nkeal harry trysten hill
News

Cowboys Trade of Trysten Hill for Patriots WR: Who Would It Help?

By Mike Fisher20 hours ago
diggs bros si
News

Diggs Brothers Together? 'It Could Happen,' Says Cowboys Trevon & Bills Stefon

By Mike Fisher22 hours ago
Leighton-vander-Esch-feeding-a-bear
News

Cowboys LOOK: 'Wolf Hunter' LB Vander Esch Feeds Wild Bear

By Mike D'Abate23 hours ago
caan
News

'Brian's Song' to 'The Godfather': Actor James Caan Dead

By Cowboys Country StaffJul 7, 2022