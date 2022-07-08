Cowboys to Hall of Fame? Everson Walls, Chuck Howley Advance as Candidates
FRISCO - Dallas Cowboys cornerback Everson Walls and linebacker Chuck Howley, as well as the late Dan Reeves and franchise founder Clint Murchison Jr., are among 54 seniors, coaches and contributors named as semifinalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame's Class of 2023.
Super Bowl-winning coaches Mike Shanahan, who led the Denver Broncos to consecutive Super Bowl titles, and Mike Holmgren, who won with the Green Bay Packers, are joined by 27 other coaches and contributors, a list that includes New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft, longtime Raiders CEO Amy Trask, and three more men with Cowboys connections: Bucko Kilroy, a former player who worked in scouting in the 1960s; John Wooten, who worked in Cowboys scouting from 1975 to 1991 after an All-Pro career as a Cleveland Browns lineman; and the late Dan Reeves, a Super Bowl coach in Denver following a career as a player/coach in Dallas under Tom Landry.
The list of 25 former players includes four-time Pro Bowl quarterback Ken Anderson; do-it-all running back Roger Craig; return specialist Billy "White Shoes" Johnson; five-time Pro Bowl CB Lester Hayes.
The respective selection committees will vote to send 12 seniors and 12 coach/contributors to the finalists' stage. The results will be announced on July 27.
The full list of eligible players: Ken Anderson, Maxie Baughan, Mark Clayton, Roger Craig, LaVern Dilweg, Randy Gradishar, Lester Hayes, Chris Hinton, Chuck Howley, Cecil Isbell, Joe Jacoby, Billie “White Shoes” Johnson, Mike Kenn, Joe Klecko, Bob Kuechenberg, George Kunz, Jim Marshall, Clay Matthews Jr., Eddie Meador, Stanley Morgan, Tommy Nobis, Ken Riley, Sterling Sharpe, Otis Taylor and Everson Walls.
The full list of eligible contributors: K.S. “Bud” Adams Jr., Roone Arledge, C.O. Brocato, Don Coryell, Otho Davis, Ralph Hay, Mike Holmgren, Frank “Bucko” Kilroy, Eddie Kotal, Robert Kraft, Rich McKay, John McVay, Art Modell, Clint Murchison Jr., Buddy Parker, Carl Peterson, Dan Reeves, Lee Remmel, Art Rooney Jr., Marty Schottenheimer, Jerry Seeman, Mike Shanahan, Clark Shaughnessy, Seymour Siwoff, Amy Trask, Jim Tunney, Jack Vainisi, Lloyd Wells and John Wooten.
