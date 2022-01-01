Dan Reeves, Legendary Cowboys Player & Coach, Passes Away

Former Dallas Cowboys player and coach Dan Reeves, who participated in nine Super Bowls, passed away Saturday.

FRISCO - Former Dallas Cowboys player and coach Dan Reeves, who participated in nine Super Bowls, passed away Saturday at the age of 77.

An undrafted free agent running back with the Cowboys, Reeves would go on to be a head coach for the Denver Broncos, New York Giants and Atlanta Falcons.

Reeves' family released a statement to NFL Network: “Legendary NFL player and coach Dan Reeves passed away early this morning, peacefully and surrounded by his loving family at his home in Atlanta, GA. He passed away at age 77 due to complications from a long illness. His legacy will continue through his many friends, players and fans as well as the rest of the NFL community. Arrangements are still to be determined."

In eight seasons as a running back for the Cowboys, Reeves went to two Super Bowls and was part of Dallas' Super Bowl VI-winning team in the 1971 season. Mentored by head coach Tom Landry, he later became an assistant coach with the Cowboys - starting as a backfield coach before graduating to being Landry’s offensive coordinator - and was part of three Super Bowl trips and one victory before leaving Dallaa to become NFL head coach.

In his dozen seasons with the Denver Broncos from 1981-1992, Reeves - teaming with QB John Elway - he led them to three Super Bowl appearances.

He moved on to coach the New York Giants from 1993 to 1996 before moving to his native Georgia and taking over as the Atlanta Falcons as head coach in 1997 until 2003.

In 23 seasons as a head coach, Reeves concluded his career with a 190-165-2 record in the regular season. He led his teams to nine postseason berths and was 11-9 in the playoffs.

Reeves, who had a brief stint as a Cowboys consultant to owner Jerry Jones in the early 2000’s, finished his playing career with 1,990 yards rushing and 25 touchdowns over eight seasons. in 1966, the halfback led the team in rushing with 757 yards and eight touchdowns. Reeves also had 129 catches for 1,693 yards and 17 touchdowns.