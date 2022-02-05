Mile High Hangover? Broncos' John Elway Denies Coach Brian Flores Accusations

Former Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores made NFL headlines in recent days, electing to file a class-action lawsuit against the league, the New York Giants and the Denver Broncos, citing racial discrimination.

On Thursday, Broncos GM John Elway, who is one of the primary targets in Flores' lawsuit, responded to those allegations, emphatically denying the claims.

“While I was not planning to respond publicly to the false and defamatory claims by Brian Flores, I could not be silent any longer with my character, integrity, and professionalism being attacked,” Elway said in a statement. "I took Coach Flores very seriously as a candidate for our head coaching position in 2019 and enjoyed our three-and-a-half-hour interview with him. Along with the rest of the group, I was prepared, ready, and fully engaged during the entire interview as Brian shared his experience and vision for our team."

"It's unfortunate and shocking to learn for the first time this week that Brian felt differently about our interview with him."

One of Flores' main criticisms was Elway's alleged disheveled appearance, which Flores took to mean Elway was "hungover,'' as well as his perceived lack of interest in the interview as it took place.

"The Broncos' then-General Manager, John Elway, President, and Chief Executive Officer Joe Ellis and others, showed up an hour late to the interview," the lawsuit alleges. "They looked completely disheveled, and it was obvious that they had [been] drinking heavily the night before."

Flores labeled the interview a 'sham'.

“For Brian to make an assumption about my appearance and state of mind early that morning is subjective, hurtful, and just plain wrong,” Elway continued. “If I appeared ‘disheveled,’ as he claimed, it was because we had flown in during the middle of the night—immediately following another interview in Denver—and were going on a few hours of sleep to meet the only window provided to us.”

“I interviewed Brian in good faith, giving him the same consideration and opportunity as every other candidate for our head coaching position in 2019.”

Flores is still interested in taking a head coaching job for the 2022 season and is reportedly one of the three finalists in the Texans' search.

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has said, “We can do better” in the area of racial inequity in NFL hiring practices.

Follow FishSports on Twitter

Follow Cowboys / Fish on Facebook

Subscribe to the Cowboys Fish Report on YouTube for constant daily Cowboys live-stream podcasts and reports!