'Fun Awkward': Cowboys Veterans, Rookies Meshing

FRISCO - Dallas Cowboys rookie Tyler Smith is not your average 21-year-old. The Fort Worth-native can explain the nuances between left guard and left tackle while executing both positions with the first-team, all the while earning praise from coach Mike McCarthy after only a couple weeks wearing the Cowboys' star.

McCarthy called Smith an "alpha personality," who has already impressed many of the veteran players.

On his first day though, the newly minted millionaire got lost trying to find the locker room at the practice facility.

Quarterback Dak Prescott grins as he describes his favorite part as the Cowboys rookies mesh with the veterans for the first time on the field during Dallas' organized team activities.

"The questions are always the greatest," Prescott said. "These guys come in and ask a question that make you remember and realize how fast 6 or 7 years goes by. It feels like I was there yesterday, wondering these same things about the vets, how to take care of your body or the best way to study the playbook.

"Those natural conversations where they are trying to become a pro and looking for the answers, the techniques and tools to do that. It's fun."

In Dallas' locker room, Prescott asked for CeeDee Lamb's locker to be moved next to his, in place of the departed Amari Cooper. The Cowboys leading receiver in 2021, Lamb looks to dominate as the clear-cut No. 1 receiver this season. As Michael Gallup works towards a return from an ACL tear, other receivers are jockeying for catches from Prescott, including rookie Jalen Tolbert.

What is the best way for a young receiver to earn the respect of the Cowboys quarterback?

"Catch every ball thrown his way," said Prescott.

Expectations are high, as always with Dallas, for the nine drafted rookies. Smith, Tolbert, linebacker Sam Williams and tight end Jake Ferguson look to make early impacts on the team, especially now that they've located the locker room on the 91-acre campus that is Cowboys headquarters.

"My favorite part is how nervous those young guys are and some of the awkward exchanges you get with them," veteran running back Ezekiel Elliott said. "It's been fun. We've got a good rookie class with some great personalities."

Like Prescott, Elliott is also entering his seventh season in Dallas. He is still just 26 with two NFL rushing titles under his belt. While rookie Smith blocks for Elliott, he can't help but be stunned by the level of play.

"It's a different thing than when you see it on TV," Smith said. "My favorite part is seeing how special the veterans are. How tight their fundamentals are. It gives me a certain appreciation for the game because I'm trying to get to where they are.

"It's going to take a lot of work on and off the field to accomplish the same things the veterans have," said Smith. "But the veterans are helpful and trying to get us there. I know it's not like that everywhere so it's a blessing to have."

So far, Smith is looking the part as a future NFL starter with noticeable strength. But ... off the field? He "kind of" knows where everything is at in the building.

Joked Smith, "Although I haven't been to the 'left side' past the lunch room."

Somebody get the man a tour ... or at least a map.