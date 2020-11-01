SI.com
Irvin: 'My Cowboys Are NFL's Worst Team'

Mike Fisher

Michael Irvin is a broken man.

Oh, he'll be OK. Eventually. His football spirit may be reborn as early as Sunday night, if his beloved Dallas Cowboys, 10-point underdogs at Philadelphia, find a way to pull off a nationally-televised upset.

But "The Playmaker" is not exactly counting on such a spiritual boost.

"I believe the Cowboys right now may be the worst team in the National Football League,'' Irvin said this week on 95.7 The Game. "I know the Jets haven't won a game. Would you take the Cowboys over the Jets right now?''

It's funny that our old pal Irvin would bring up the New York Jets because in fact, the worst point-differential team in the NFL is the ... Jets ... and the Cowboys are behind only them at minus-....

And no, 2-5 Dallas can't laugh too much at ... New York inasmuch as the two teams played each other a year ago ... and the Jets trounced the Cowboys.

As another old Cowboy, Nate Newton, points out in the above video (courtesy of DallasCowboys.com and 105.3 The Fan), Irvin was a rather pivotal force in our coverage of the 1990's Super Bowl Cowboys ... and "anonymous sources'' didn't have the fake-ominous tone is now carries with it.

But there's nothing "anonymous'' about what Irvin is saying here ... while there is plenty that is "ominous.''

READ MORE: 'The DiNucci Era' Begins: 'Cowboys Drafted Me For A Reason'

READ MORE: Did Cowboys Cut Dontari Poe For Being Fat?

READ MORE: God & Jesus Make Appearances At Cowboys HQ

READ MORE: Would A Cowboys Trade For QB Jameis Winston Work?

"It hurts,'' Irvin said. "The difference is, I know the Jets look bad. But the Jets were expected to look bad. The Cowboys had people really thinking, including myself, that they were ready to be Super Bowl-bound, and they've been a Super bust."

